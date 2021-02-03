"Mank," David Fincher's ode to Old Hollywood, led the pack of nominees for the 78th Golden Globes announced Wednesday morning, picking up six nods.

The film, a black-and-white portrait of "Citizen Kane" co-writer Herman Mankiewicz, was one of several Netflix projects that dominated the list of contenders. The streaming giant amassed a whopping 42 nominations, with 22 arriving in film categories.

Aaron Sorkin's earnest docudrama "The Trial of the Chicago 7" — also a Netflix release, after the company acquired it from the pandemic-hit theatrical distributor Paramount Pictures — came closest to "Mank" in terms of total nominations. The movie earned five nods.

The other contenders in the drama film category are Chloe Zhao's "Nomadland," Emerald Fennell’s “Promising Young Woman” and Florian Zeller’s “The Father.”

In the comedy film race, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" — an outrageous follow-up to the Bush-era cult favorite — scored three nominations, including recognition for Sacha Baron Cohen and his breakout co-star, Maria Bakalova.

The other nominees in the comedy film category are "Hamilton" (the filmed version of the Broadway smash that landed on Disney Plus), "Music," "Palm Springs" and "The Prom." (The inclusion of "Music," the directorial debut of the Australian pop star Sia, surprised many awards season observers.)

Sacha Baron Cohen in "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm." Amazon Studios

Three women were nominated for best director, just a year after the Globes failed to recognize any female filmmakers. Regina King (“One Night in Miami”), Zhao and Fennell were nominated in the category, along with Fincher and Sorkin. In fact, only five women have previously been nominated for the directing prize: Barbra Streisand, Jane Campion, Sofia Coppola, Ava DuVernay and Kathryn Bigelow.

The late actor Chadwick Boseman earned a posthumous nomination for his lead role in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," George C. Wolfe's adaptation of the play of the same name by August Wilson. But another Boseman project, Spike Lee's fiery Vietnam saga "Da 5 Bloods," was locked out altogether.

The Globes mark the beginning of a Hollywood awards season that has been upended by the coronavirus pandemic, forcing producers to postpone ceremonies and extend the window of eligibility for film contenders.

The list of film nominees is heavy on titles that debuted on streaming platforms given that most theatrical releases were canceled or significantly delayed amid nationwide shutdowns.

The slate of nominations was announced virtually at 8:35 a.m. ET by Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson. The actors presented contenders for 12 marquee categories on NBC's "TODAY" show, with the full list of nominees announced live on E! digital channels and the official website for the Globes.

Gary Oldman as Herman Mankiewicz and Tom Pelphrey as Joe Mankiewicz in Mank. Netflix

The Globes, unlike the Oscars, also recognizes achievement in television — and Netflix lead the way with a combined 20 nods for its original shows.

The nominees for best drama series are “The Crown," “Lovecraft Country," “The Mandalorian," “Ozark" and "Ratched.” The nominees for best comedy series are “Schitt’s Creek," “Ted Lasso," “The Great," “The Flight Attendant," and “Emily in Paris.”

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization of roughly 90 journalists that puts on the Globes, announced Tuesday that the ceremony will be held bicoastally for the first time: Tina Fey will host from the Rainbow Room in New York and Amy Poehler will host from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Fey and Poehler previously co-hosted the Globes in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

The telecast, which was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic and to adjust to the delayed timetable for the Academy Awards, is scheduled to air Feb. 28 on NBC. The Oscars are set for April 25.