Here are some of the best moments from the Golden Globes

The subdued and largely virtual 78th Golden Globes had a fair number of technical glitches, but hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler still tried to have some fun.

Here are some of the best moments:

Daniel Kaluuya's muted mic

The first winner of the night, Daniel Kaluuya of "Judas and the Black Messiah," seemed to be on mute for his acceptance speech.

The British actor wagged his finger at the camera and said, "You're doing me dirty!" when his microphone turned on.

Daniel Kaluuya speaks remotely after an audio mishap at the Golden Globes on Sunday. He won the award for best supporting actor for his role in "Judas and the Black Messiah." NBC

Jason Sudeikis' rambling speech

"Ted Lasso" star Jason Sudeikis gave a rambling speech when he won the Golden Globe for best actor in a TV comedy or musical series. With no music to cut him off, it seemed like he would go all night until "Black Monday" star Don Cheadle told him to wrap it up. Sudeikis, wearing a tie-dye hoodie, got the hint.

A commercial about breastfeeding

In a rare televised moment, a commercial for the parenting products company Frida prominently featured women breastfeeding.

The ad, which showed women breastfeeding and pumping, along with the ensuing difficulties, ended with the company telling women, "Care for your breasts, not just your baby."

The advertised products included breast warmers, a breast mask and a lactation massager.

Norman Lear's charming speech

Hollywood legend Norman Lear received the Carol Burnett Award honoring excellence in television.

Lear, 98, charmed the Internet with his hat and his ear tug, the latter a reference to Burnett's signature gesture, which she made at the end of each episode of "The Carol Burnett Show."

Norman Lear is pretty fly for 98. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/JDVeNxFVrf — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 1, 2021

Jane Fonda's stirring call for inclusivity

While accepting the Cecil B. DeMille honorary award, the longtime actor and activist Jane Fonda called for more inclusivity in the industry.

"In turbulent, crisis-torn times like these, storytelling has always been essential," Fonda said. "Stories — they really can change people, but there is a story we have been afraid to hear and see about ourselves."

That story, Fonda said, is about "who is offered a seat the table and who is kept out of the room where the decisions are made."

Saying art has "led the way," Fonda encouraged her fellow Hollywood stars to do more to create an inclusive entertainment industry.

"Let's all of us make an effort to expand that tent, so that everyone rises and everyone's story has a chance to be heard," she said.

A posthumous award for Chadwick Boseman

In an emotional speech, Chadwick Boseman's widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted the award for best actor in a drama film on behalf of her late husband.

"He would thank God. He would thank his parents," Ledward said through tears. "He would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifices"

Boseman, who died in August after a long and private battle with cancer, won for his role in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."

"He would say something beautiful, something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice inside of all of us that tells you, 'You can,' that tells you to keep going, that calls you back to what you are meant to be doing at this moment in history," Ledward said, tearing up.

PETS!

we are all olivia colman leaning forward to see the pets pic.twitter.com/7Lb9rPQ8Gc — Kathryn VanArendonk (@kvanaren) March 1, 2021