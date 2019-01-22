Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Tim Stelloh

President Donald Trump scored a cinematic nomination on Sunday — for the worst “actor” of 2018.

The Golden Raspberry Awards, or Razzies — which honor the worst performances and movies of the year — singled out the president in its 39th annual awards for appearing as himself in two documentaries, Michael Moore’s “Fahrenheit 11/9” and Dinesh D’Souza’s “Death of a Nation.”

Dinesh D’Souza’s “Death of a Nation” compares the presidencies of Donald Trump and Abraham Lincoln. Ron Jenkins / Getty Images file

In May, Trump pardoned D’Souza, who pleaded guilty in 2014 to campaign finance violations in New York. Donald Trump Jr. later co-hosted the premiere of “Death of a Nation” — which compares Trump to Abraham Lincoln — in Washington D.C.

Trump faces stiff competition for the award: Johnny Depp (“Sherlock Gromes”), Will Ferrell (“Holmes and Watson”), John Travolta (“Gotti”) and Bruce Willis (“Death Wish) were also nominated.

Melania Trump, also appearing as herself, was nominated for "Fahrenheit 11/9."

The Razzies, which were created in 1980 by a Los Angeles-based copywriter, will be held on Feb. 23 — the day before the Oscars.