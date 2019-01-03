Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Olivia Roos

This Sunday, the 2019 awards season kicks off with the Golden Globes. Andy Samberg, of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” and Sandra Oh, of “Killing Eve,” are this year's hosts.

Here's our guide for how to watch the 76th Annual Golden Globes so that you don’t miss a single fashion faux-pas or tear-inducing speech.

Watch on TV

The ceremony will be aired on NBC and the ceremony will begin Sunday, Jan. 6, at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.

How to stream the Golden Globes

Last year's Golden Globes marked the first year that the show was live streamed via NBC live. This year, not only can viewers live stream the ceremony on the NBC website and app, but also via the NBC Facebook page (the Golden Globe nominations were announced via Facebook live this year as well).

If you have a cable or satellite subscription, you can tune into NBC Live anywhere you have a Wifi connection. Or, for the cord cutters out there, tune in via various streaming services, such as DirectTV Now, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, etc.

Golden Globes Pre-Show

For many, the best part of the awards ceremony is seeing all the gorgeous — and not so gorgeous — outfits. And the best way to catch the carpet is via the Red Carpet Live with E!, with host Ryan Seacrest. Red Carpet Live with E! will start at 6 p.m. EST/3 p.m. PST and NBC red carpet coverage will begin at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST.

Stream Golden Globes Red Carpet

You can catch all the Red Carpet coverage from any of the streaming and viewing options above starting at 6 p.m. EST/3 p.m. PST.

Golden Globes Order of Awards

Best actress in a limited series or television movie Best supporting actor in any motion picture Best actress in a TV series - musical/comedy Best actress in a TV series - drama Best actor in a TV series - drama Best TV series - drama Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV film Best original score Best original song Best actor - comedy/musical Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or TV film Best animated film Best supporting actress in any motion picture Best screenplay Best foreign film Best actor in a miniseries or TV movie Best TV series - comedy Best actor in a TV series - musical/comedy Best film director Best miniseries or TV movie Best actress in a film - comedy/musical Best film - comedy/musical Best actor - drama Best actress - drama Best film - drama

The TV Races to Watch

While TV casts are usually joked about being seated in the nosebleed section, some of the most highly anticipated and competitive races are in that category.

Best Television Series for Drama with “Killing Eve” and “The Bodyguard,” are both vying for a golden statue. Sandra Oh is also nominated for best actress for her role in “Killing Eve.” In the Best Television Series for a Musical or Comedy, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is competing again, this year against new series “Barry” and “the Kominsky Method.” “Maisel” won two awards last year, with star Rachel Brosnahan championing women's stories in her viral speech.

Big Film Races to See

IMDB predicts that "A Star is Born" and "Green Book" will win for Best Motion Picture in a Drama and Comedy or Musical, respectfully. However, critics favorite “The Favourite” and “Vice,” as well as box office hits “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Black Panther” for the best Motion Picture categories.

A “Star is Born” is also in the Best Actress category with Lady Gaga nominated, however Glenn Close, “The Wife,” and Nicole Kidman, “Destroyer,” also pose strong competition.

Look For Female Directors Nominated

Last year, Natalie Portman presented the award for best Director of a Motion Picture and called attention to gender inequality when she announced "Here are the all-male nominees" for the category. And this year, we see another 100 percent masculine round of nominees with female director hopefuls like Karyn Kuasama, “Destroyer,” and Josie Rourke, “Mary Queen of Scotts,” left without any nominations.

Since the first Golden Globe Awards in 1944, only 5 female directors have been nominated with only Barbra Streisand winning in 1984 for her direction of “Yentl.”

New Awards to Check-Out

Carol Burnett will receive the inaugural Carol Burnett Award which recognizes individuals that have left a major impact on television. Her best known work is for the “Carol Burnett Show,” which received 25 Emmy Awards over its 11 year run. Burnett herself already has a Kennedy Center Honor, the Mark Twain Prize for Humor, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

How to Live Tweet the Event

For the Red Carpet Live with E! Use the hashtag #ERedCarpet and for the ceremony itself use the hashtag #GoldenGlobes.