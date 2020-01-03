This Sunday, a new decade of awards ceremonies kicks off with the 77th Annual Golden Globes, hosted by veteran emcee Ricky Gervais, back for his fifth time.
Who will be the best dressed? Whose speech will run the longest? Which male director will win? Follow our guide for how to watch the Golden Globes so you don’t miss a single moment.
Watch on TV
The ceremony will be aired on NBC on Sunday, Jan. 5, at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.
What TV channel is the Golden Globes on?
The ceremony will be aired on NBC.
What time do the Golden Globes start?
The ceremony will begin at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.
How to stream the Golden Globes
Besides watching on TV, viewers can tune into the Golden Globes via NBC live by entering their TV providers information on the NBC website or app to live stream the event. Viewers only need a Wifi connection to get started.
For those who don’t have a cable or satellite subscription, fear not. Paid subscription services Fubo TV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, YoutubeTV and AT&T TV Now, will allow also allow cord cutters to watch the ceremony live.
But in the case that you don’t subscribe to any of these streaming options, many of the paid subscriptions offer seven-day free trials that you could take advantage of for Globes streaming access.
Golden Globes Pre-Show
If you’re favorite part of the awards ceremony is admiring (or hate-watching) all the outfits, make sure to catch the red carpet via E! Live From the Red Carpet: The 2020 Golden Globe Awards, with hosts Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic. Red Carpet Live with E! will start at 6 p.m. EST/3 p.m. PST and the NBC Golden Globes Arrivals special will begin at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST.
Stream Golden Globes Red Carpet
You can catch all the Red Carpet coverage from any of the streaming and viewing options above starting at 6 p.m. EST/3 p.m. PST. Viewers without access to these options can also catch the Red Carpet Live via the Golden Globes Facebook page
Golden Globes Order of Awards
- Best actress in a limited series or television movie
- Best supporting actor in any motion picture
- Best actress in a TV series - musical/comedy
Best actress in a TV series - drama
Best actor in a TV series - drama
Best TV series - drama
Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV film
Best original score
Best original song
Best actor - comedy/musical
Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or TV film
Best animated film
Best supporting actress in any motion picture
Best screenplay
Best foreign film
Best actor in a miniseries or TV movie
Best TV series - comedy
Best actor in a TV series - musical/comedy
Best film director
Best miniseries or TV movie
Best actress in a film - comedy/musical
Best film - comedy/musical
Best actor - drama
Best actress - drama
Best film - drama
The TV Races to Watch
With four nominations each, Netflix's drama series The Crown and Netflix’s limited series Unbelievable are neck-and-neck for the most nominations in the television category.
The Golden Globes will likely follow the 2019 Emmy’s example and give the award for Best Television Series for a Musical or Comedy to Fleabag, whose star and creator, Phoebe Waller-Bridge will likely also win for Best Actress for the series. Without Game of Thrones in the running, The Crown, Succession, Big Little Lies, Killing Eve, or Apple TV Plus’s The Morning Show could all easily win for Best Television Series in the Drama category.
Big Film Races to See
Netflix dominated the film category this year with Marriage Story receiving six nominations and The Irishman (which had a limited release in theaters before being released on Netflix) receiving five. Either The Irishman or Marriage Story could win for Best Motion Picture in a Drama, while Knives Out and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood are likely frontrunners for Best Motion Picture Comedy or Musical.
Eddie Murphy, who recently returned to SNL to host the Holiday episode, is predicted to wine Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical for Dolemite is My Name. Meanwhile in the Foreign Language Film category, the indie hit from South Korea, Parasite, is slotted to take home the gold.
Look For Tom Hanks and Ellen DeGeneres
Tom Hanks will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award, while Ellen DeGeneres will receive the Carol Burnett Award.
How to Live Tweet the Event
For the Red Carpet Live with E! Use the hashtag #ERedCarpet and for the ceremony itself use the hashtag #GoldenGlobes.