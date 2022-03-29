Jada Pinkett Smith calls for 'healing' after Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for slap

Jada Pinkett Smith, the subject of the joke that led her husband Will Smith to slap Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, called for "healing" on Tuesday.

"This is the season for healing and I'm here for it," Pinkett Smith said in a message posted on her verified Instagram account.

Pinkett Smith posted the message the morning after Smith publicly apologized to Rock, saying in a statement that he was "out of line," "wrong" and "embarrassed."

"I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness," Smith wrote in the post.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organization that puts on the Oscars, condemned Smith's behavior Monday and confirmed it had started a "formal review" of the incident.

Rock, presenting the award for best documentary feature, joked that he was looking forward to seeing Pinkett Smith in "G.I. Jane 2."

Jada Pinkett Smith attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Arturo Holmes / FilmMagic

In 2018, Pinkett Smith revealed she was diagnosed with alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss. The film “G.I. Jane” stars Demi Moore as a woman who shaves her head during military service.

Smith marched to the stage at the Dolby Theatre and hit Rock. He then returned to his seat in the Dolby Theatre and shouted: “Keep my wife’s name out of your f-----g mouth!”

Rock kept his composure after he was slapped, joking that it was the “greatest night in the history of television.” He declined to press charges, the Los Angeles Police Department said.