The announcement of the big win came with a smile across Pulitzer administrator Dana Canedy's face.

Describing the album as "a virtuosic song collection unified by its vernacular authenticity and rhythmic dynamism that offers affecting vignettes capturing the complexity of modern African-American life," the Pulitzer jury commended Lamar's storytelling talents.

The prize demonstrates attention paid toward the chants of communities of color.

Lamar, who earned a No. 2 spot on Nielsen Music's 2017 top-sellers chart and has 12 Grammys under his belt, is part of a slowly changing landscape in iconic institutions, particularly the Pulitzer Prizes.

The Pulitzer Prize for music did not go to a woman until 1983, and the first African-American music winner came only in 1996, leading the way for the inclusion of other groups as the Pulitzer board addressed the lack of diversity among winners. Lamar's win sets a precedent: rap and hip-hop artists are recognized as a permanent and important entity in the nation's artistic landscape.

"This should put to rest [the question of] whether hip-hop belongs in the cultural canon or not," said Bradley.

Twitter erupted when the announcement hit, immediately earning the news a Twitter moment.

Some couldn't handle their excitement.

Beychella and Kendrick winning the Pulitzer within 48 hours pic.twitter.com/V6jjsFAlpY — Tananarive Due (@TananariveDue) April 16, 2018

Others discussed the implications the award has for what hip-hop is and was all about.

"Kendrick Lamar being the first hip hop artist to win a #Pulitzer prize is a revolutionary sign of rap's influence," read Briana Jernigan's tweet. "But it's also overdue considering the fact that rap started off as a form of journalism and poetry. It's about talking about what's happening where you come from."

