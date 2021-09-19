Emmys 2021: Live updates on Emmy Awards winners, major moments and more

The television industry's biggest night is here.
"Ted Lasso," Apple TV+'s feel-good comedy series, heads into the 73rd annual ceremony with a leading 13 nominations in the major categories — but Netflix's royal family saga "The Crown" and Hulu's dystopian drama "The Handmaid's Tale" are not far behind, with 11 nods apiece. Netflix's "The Queen's Gambit" and Disney+'s "WandaVision," which already nabbed trophies at the Creative Arts Emmys last weekend, lead the pack of contenders for best limited series.
The night could deliver some notable firsts: "Pose" star Mj Rodriguez could make history as the first transgender performer to earn an acting Emmy, while Netflix might scoop up its first best drama prize for "The Crown" or "Bridgerton." We'll be live-blogging all the big wins, buzzy speeches and memorable moments.
Oscars, Grammys ratings tanked. Are the Emmys next?
The ratings for award shows have been on a steep decline for a decade — and telecasts in the pandemic era have been no different. The ratings for the Academy Awards in April and the Grammy Awards in March plunged to all-time lows.
But what about the Emmys? It is possible that major nominees such as "WandaVision" (Disney+) and "Ted Lasso" (Apple TV+) — two popular, wide-appeal streaming shows — will help entice viewers tonight.
We should get preliminary Nielsen numbers on Monday morning.
Covid protocols are in place for tonight's show
Attendees will follow strict Covid-19 protocols throughout the ceremony that mimic safety measures put in place on Hollywood sets. This includes testing all participants, requiring vaccinations and ensuring that everyone is wearing a mask when they are not on camera, Frank Scherma, chairman and CEO of the Television Academy told Variety.
With the smaller audience, the Television Academy plans to seat attendees at tables and serve food and drink. Typically, this event takes place in a traditional theater, with audiences seated in rows.
How to watch this year's Emmy Awards
The 73rd annual Emmy Awards will air live on CBS Sunday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET; the show can also be found on Paramount+ for those who prefer streaming. The Creative Arts Emmy Awards (which has some interesting categories like guest stars) will air on FXX on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET.
The Emmys could see two historic wins tonight
“Pose” star Mj Rodriguez, 30, and “Saturday Night Live” breakout comedian Bowen Yang, 30, each have a chance to cement their name in Emmys history.
Rodriguez, who is nominated in the lead drama actress category for her portrayal of fierce house mother Blanca Rodriguez on FX’s drag ballroom drama “Pose,” could become the first transgender performer to earn an acting Emmy.
Yang, who is one of eight nominees in the supporting comedy actor category, could become the first “SNL” featured player to land an Emmy statuette.
