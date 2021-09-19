Emmys 2021: Live updates on Emmy Awards winners, major moments and more

The television industry's biggest night is here.

"Ted Lasso," Apple TV+'s feel-good comedy series, heads into the 73rd annual ceremony with a leading 13 nominations in the major categories — but Netflix's royal family saga "The Crown" and Hulu's dystopian drama "The Handmaid's Tale" are not far behind, with 11 nods apiece. Netflix's "The Queen's Gambit" and Disney+'s "WandaVision," which already nabbed trophies at the Creative Arts Emmys last weekend, lead the pack of contenders for best limited series.

The night could deliver some notable firsts: "Pose" star Mj Rodriguez could make history as the first transgender performer to earn an acting Emmy, while Netflix might scoop up its first best drama prize for "The Crown" or "Bridgerton." We'll be live-blogging all the big wins, buzzy speeches and memorable moments.

Live Blog