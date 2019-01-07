The Golden Globes may lack the sheen of the more heralded Oscars and Emmys — but the stage is set for the awards show to deliver a lot more entertainment value.
The Globes could start a little late due to the Bears/Eagles NFL playoff game
The Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears are locked in a tense NFL playoff game that is currently airing on NBC — and there's a chance it'll end up bumping the start time off the Golden Globes just a little later.
An NBC spokesperson said that the plan is to air both events in their entirety. The Globes are scheduled to start at 8 p.m. EST.
Here's hoping the game doesn't go into overtime...
Jimmy Fallon shows support for Globes hosts Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg
Ahead of the Golden Globes Sunday night, NBC's Jimmy Fallon showed support for hosts Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg — the first duo to host the ceremony since Amy Poehler and Tina Fey in 2015.
Spike Lee says the 'secret sauce' in 'BlacKkKlansman' is connecting past to present
Dressed in bright purple, his signature cap and circular glasses, director Spike Lee explained on the red carpet that "BlacKkKlansman" likely struck such a chord with audiences because “we connected what happened 40 years ago to today. That’s the secret sauce.”
Lee’s film, which documents a black detective infiltrating the Klu Klux Klan in the 1970s, earned near-universal acclaim and netted him a Best Director nomination at the Golden Globes. The film is also nominated for Best Motion Picture — Drama, Best Actor for John David Washington, and Best Supporting Actor for Adam Driver.
This is the first film Lee directed that earned a Golden Globe nomination since 1989's "Do the Right Thing." Perhaps if he wins tonight, it will be as memorable as when the movie premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year, which Lee called “one of the most amazing nights of my life.”
"Crazy Rich Asians" sequels won't start shooting until 2020
On a night when "Crazy Rich Asians" is nominated for the Golden Globe for best motion picture - musical or comedy, the braintrust behind the hit rom-com revealed that the two sequels will be shot back to back in 2020.
Producer Nina Jacobson told The New York Times red carpet reporter Kyle Buchanan that the delay is due to director Jon Chu's crazy busy schedule. The filmmaker is first set to start filming the cinematic adaptation of the Broadway hit, "In the Heights."
Idris Elba has great advice for daughter at Golden Globes
Idris Elba's current role is proud dad.The actor's 17-year-old daughter, Isan, is working as a Golden Globes Ambassador Sunday night and star of "Luther" and "The Wire" had some advice for navigating her first major awards show stage."I told her, 'Back straight, elegance, presence. Smile and nod politely even when you can't understand what anyone is playing," the elder Elba recounted to Ryan Seacrest on the E! Red Carpet show, as his bemused daughter listened.
"'And if you feel like passing out, don't."
How to watch the big show on TV and online
WATCH ON TV
The ceremony will be aired on NBC and the ceremony will begin Sunday, Jan. 6, at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.
HOW TO STREAM THE GOLDEN GLOBES
Last year's Golden Globes marked the first year that the show was live streamed via NBC live. This year, viewers can live stream the ceremony on the NBC website and app.
If you have a cable or satellite subscription, you can tune into NBC Live anywhere you have a Wifi connection. Or, for the cord cutters out there, tune in via various streaming services, such as DirectTV Now, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, etc.
GOLDEN GLOBES PRE-SHOW
For many, the best part of the awards ceremony is seeing all the gorgeous — and not so gorgeous — outfits. And the best way to catch the carpet is via E! Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 Golden Globe Awards, with hosts Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic. Red Carpet Live with E! will start at 6 p.m. EST/3 p.m. PST and NBC red carpet coverage will begin at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST.
STREAM GOLDEN GLOBES RED CARPET
You can catch all the Red Carpet coverage from any of the streaming and viewing options above starting at 6 p.m. EST/3 p.m. PST.
Who is the Hollywood Foreign Press?
As the speech clock winds down and music cues that it’s time to wrap up, Golden Globe winners often scramble to remember who to thank. But there’s always one team they never forget to mention: The Hollywood Foreign Press Association. But who is the HFPA?
Founded in 1943, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is comprised of a group of journalists from some of the world’s most respected publications who write and report on the film and television industry. Every year, the exclusive members partake in an annual Golden Globe Awards vote for outstanding achievements in motion pictures and television. Most notably recognized for the elaborate orchestration of its renowned Golden Globes ceremony, the non-profit organization has also contributed more than $33 million to 80 entertainment-related charities, scholarship programs and humanitarian efforts over the last 25 years.
The first Golden Globes Awards were held in 1944 and the HFPA has recognized achievements in television and film for more than 70 years.