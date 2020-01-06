Hollywood's second-biggest night is nearly here. The boozy Golden Globes Awards will be hosted for the fifth time by Ricky Gervais, beginning Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. See a full list of the nominees and all the ways you can watch the big show.
Follow along as we live blog the biggest, silliest, most controversial moments of the night.
Live Blog
Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader make it red carpet official
Over Christmas, Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson were spotted at Starbucks in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma which made all of us melt down, combust, and bask in the glory that was (maybe) this relationship. Well, buckle up and melt down even more, my friends, because the two just made their relationship red carpet official which means everything (but especially that they're clearly dating and/or very much in love). So the awards can end now. At least one of our dreams has already come true.
Look at Paul Rudd. Who would have thought?
It's possible that after tonight no one will be mistaking Paul Rudd for Ben Affleck. The "I Love You, Man" star is a first-time Golden Globe nominee, up for an award for best actor in a musical or comedy television series for his role in the Netflix comedy "Living With Yourself," a show about a man who is battling for his life with his clone (it's complicated). The possibility of Rudd winning a Golden Globe tonight combined with him becoming a viral meme after appearing on "Hot Ones" makes Rudd an unexpected and unlikely icon of the last year.
Ana de Armas or Awkwafina could make Golden Globe history for best actress in a comedy
Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas and Awkwafina already scored their first Golden Globes nominations in the same category: best performance by an actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy.
If de Armas wins for her leading role in "Knives Out," she would become the first Latina actress to win a Golden Globe in her category.
But if Awkwafina takes the win for starring in "The Farewell," she would become the first woman of Asian descent to take home the award.
Where will the stars of 'Big Little Lies' sit?
It's a busy night for three of the Monterey Five.
The women of "Big Little Lies" might not know which table to sit at during tonight's show, as many of them have other projects that have also garnered praise.
Nicole Kidman, who was nominated for her role in the California HBO drama that she helped produce, is also the star of "Bombshell."
Reese Witherspoon, who helped produce "BLL," scored an acting nomination for "The Morning Show," which she also produced.
Laura Dern is perhaps the busiest of them all. The actress who plays Renata Klein on "BLL" is nominated for her role in "Marriage Story" and was also in "Little Women."
Meryl Streep, whose Netflix film "The Laundromat" failed to garner any buzz, is nominated for "Big Little Lies" too.
Daniel Craig: I wouldn't say no to a 'Knives Out' spinoff
Daniel Craig, nominated tonight for his against-type comic turn in the murder mystery "Knives Out," told Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet he wouldn't say no to appearing in a spinoff.
That's good news for "Knives Out" writer-director Rian Johnson, who is reportedly working on a follow-up to his ensemble whodunit, starring Craig as the wily Southern detective Benoit Blanc.
Johnson's producing partner, Ram Bergman, told The Hollywood Reporter that Craig was eager to suit up for another investigation. "Daniel had so much fun doing it, and he wants to do more," Bergman said.
"Knives Out," also starring Golden Globe nominee Ana De Armas, has been a surprise smash at the box office, grossing close to $250 million worldwide. The dialogue-driven project cost around $40 million to make.
Craig, for his part, will next be seen in "No Time to Die," the 25th installment in the James Bond series — and the actor's fifth outing in the iconic role.
The best dressed picks are in
The Golden Globes red carpet is gearing up with your favorite stars wearing the hottest fashions. From princess-worthy ballgowns to slinky slip dresses, here are all the must-see styles.
Billy Porter's Golden Globes look slaps
Ugly Ducking? Not for Billy Porter. Sporting a white suit with a long white, feathered train, Porter looks the highest fashion swan that ever walked the red carpet.
Golden Globes predictions: Two of our experts weigh in
Daniel Arkin and Ethan Sacks, two of our resident entertainment obsessives, are here with some predictions for the top categories. Who will come out ahead at the end of the night?
Daniel Arkin's Predictions
Best picture, drama: "The Irishman"
Best picture, musical or comedy: "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"
Best actor, drama: Joaquin Phoenix ("Joker")
Best actress, drama: Renée Zellweger ("Judy")
Best actor, musical or comedy: Leonardo DiCaprio ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood")
Best actress, musical or comedy: Awkwafina ("The Farewell")
Best television series, drama: "Killing Eve"
Best television series, comedy: "Fleabag"
Ethan Sacks' Predictions
Best picture, drama: "The Irishman"
Best picture, musical or comedy: "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"
Best actor, drama: Joaquin Phoenix ("Joker")
Best actress, drama: Renée Zellweger ("Judy")
Best actor, musical or comedy: Leonardo DiCaprio ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood")
Best actress, musical or comedy: Ana De Armas ("Knives Out")
Best television series, drama: "Succession"
Best television series, comedy: "Fleabag"
How Netflix could dominate the night — and 3 other key storylines
Netflix towers above traditional studios with 34 total nominations, including four movies contending for best picture and four television shows vying for the top-tier prizes. The combined 17 nods the streaming behemoth earned for its movies more than doubled that of Sony Pictures, which nabbed eight. Read more from our walk-up to the awards story here.
A little Ricky Gervais backstory...
Some of the biggest drama at the Golden Globes tonight is expected to happen long before the dramatic film categories.
The choice of Ricky Gervais as host — a fifth tour of duty since 2010 — hasn’t drawn rave reviews given the British comic’s history of controversial jokes during his previous times on the Globes stage. Making the pick more potentially questionable is that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association tapped Sandra Oh as co-host with Andy Samburg last year. The actress was the first Asian American woman to host the telecast — in what was hailed at the time as a move towards more inclusion.
Gervais, however, vowed to The Hollywood Reporter that he would largely go after “pretension and hypocrisy” this time around and stay away from picking on “any one person.”
Just two weeks ago, Gervais came under fire for several tweets that he insisted were jokes, but were viewed as transphobic by critics. “Nowadays, you've got to make sure they're bulletproof in 10 years' time, with people going through saying, 'He said this once, 10 years [ago],'" Gervais told THR for a recent cover story. "Kevin Hart [lost] his job [as Oscars host] for 10-year-old tweets that he said he was sorry about and deleted at the time. "So there's more pressure on making [the jokes bulletproof].”