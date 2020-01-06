Hollywood's second-biggest night is here. The boozy Golden Globes Awards are being hosted for the fifth time by Ricky Gervais. See a full list of the nominees and follow along as we live blog the biggest, silliest, most controversial moments of the night.
Boar on the floor!
"Succession" wins best television series, drama!
Gervais pokes fun at Scorsese's 'The Irishman' over its running time
There's no getting around it: "The Irishman," Martin Scorsese's epic gangland saga, is long — nearly three-and-a-half hours long.
Ricky Gervais won't let anybody forget it. He has repeatedly taken aim at the movie over its mammoth running time, cracking jokes during his monologue and again during a brief introduction to a clip from the film.
"We're going to see a short clip from 'The Irishman,' and it's 88 minutes long," Gervais joked.
Russell Crowe leaves climate change message after missing the show due to 'tragedy unfolding in Australia'
Russell Crowe won the Golden Globe for best actor in a limited TV series for his role as the former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes in Showtime's "The Loudest Voice."
However, he couldn't be at the ceremony to accept the award because he is home in Australia dealing with devastating fires that have been raging for days.
But he still took the time to send a message in case he won, said actress Jennifer Aniston, who presented him with the award.
"Make no mistake. The tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate change-based. We need to act based on science, move our global workforce to renewable energy and respect our planet for the unique and amazing place it is," Aniston said on behalf of Crowe.
I love 2013!
Wow! Sofia Vergara and Matt Bomer! I love 2013!
Still not over 'They See Us' Golden Globes snub
Netflix may have dominated the list of Golden Globes nominations, but there was one noticeable snub.
"When They See Us," the four-part series that documented the arrests, interrogations, coerced confessions and eventual incarcerations of five boys — Raymond Santana, Yusef Salaam, Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson and Korey Wise — on whom police and prosecutors pinned the 1989 rape and assault of a jogger in Central Park, did not earn a single Globe nomination — and some of us are still not over it.
The omission marks a stark contrast to the Emmy Awards, where "When They See Us" racked up 16 nominations, including outstanding limited series. Jharrel Jerome made history when he became both the first Afro-Latino and the first Dominican to win an acting Emmy for best lead actor in a limited series for his haunting performance as Korey Wise.
Ramy Youssef takes home the first award of the night
In a big surprise, Ramy Youssef won the first award of the night for his lead role on the Hulu series "Ramy," a semi-autobiographical comedy he co-created.
Youssef, 28, thanked god and the fine folks at Hulu. He quipped: "Look, I know you guys haven't seen my show."
"Ramy" centers on an Arab-American man in New Jersey grappling with faith and identity. Hulu has renewed the show for a second season.
Well, everybody, we did it!
Following the type of anxiety typically reserved for running into somebody from high school at the grocery store, I'm pleased to announce we all survived Ricky Gervais' opening monologue and did not pass away. This is a victory for us all as a people, and a victory for me personally who felt so nauseous going into this that I stress-ate nearly a pint of sherbet because I figured nothing could make it worse. So let it be known that if we can get through eight minutes, we can get through anything.
Ricky Gervais makes drama of his own during Golden Globes monologue
Well, that didn't take long.
British comic Ricky Gervais, a controversial choice to host the Golden Globes for a fifth time, kicked off the ceremony with a monologue full of fresh material ... for his critics. "
You’ll be pleased to know this is the last time I’m hosting these awards, so I don’t care anymore," Gervais said, and then he proceeded to prove it.
Gervais opened by making fun of Felicity Huffman's legal troubles after her college admission scandals: "I came here in a limo and the license plate was made by Felicity Huffman," he deadpanned.
He joked that accused pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead in his jail cell on August 10, 2019, didn't commit suicide.
"Shut up, I don't care. I know he was your friend," he said amid some uncomfortable groans.
Referring to the dearth of people of color in many categories, he said: "The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is just very, very racist."
Tom Hanks was spotted visibly cringing during the barrage of putdowns.
Gervais took a jab at actors for working for companies with questionable morals including Apple, Amazon and Disney, saying they had no right to make political speeches when accepting their award.
"If ISIS started a streaming service, you’d call your agent," the former star of "The Office" quipped.
Let the chaos begin...
And we're off. The show's about to begin. Buckle up, folks.
Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader make it red carpet official
Over Christmas, Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson were spotted at Starbucks in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma which made all of us melt down, combust, and bask in the glory that was (maybe) this relationship. Well, buckle up and melt down even more, my friends, because the two just made their relationship red carpet official which means everything (but especially that they're clearly dating and/or very much in love). So the awards can end now. At least one of our dreams has already come true.
- Anne T. Donahue is the author of "Nobody Cares" and a contributor for NBC News' Golden Globes live blog.
Look at Paul Rudd. Who would have thought?
It's possible that after tonight no one will be mistaking Paul Rudd for Ben Affleck. The "I Love You, Man" star is a first-time Golden Globe nominee, up for an award for best actor in a musical or comedy television series for his role in the Netflix comedy "Living With Yourself," a show about a man who is battling for his life with his clone (it's complicated). The possibility of Rudd winning a Golden Globe tonight combined with him becoming a viral meme after appearing on "Hot Ones" makes Rudd an unexpected and unlikely icon of the last year.