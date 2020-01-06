Hollywood's second-biggest night is here. The boozy Golden Globes Awards are being hosted for the fifth time by Ricky Gervais. See a full list of the nominees and follow along as we live blog the biggest, silliest, most controversial moments of the night.
Quentin Tarantino wins his third Golden Globe
Love him or hate him, Quentin Tarantino is one of the most influential screenwriters of the modern era, one whose flair for dialogue is oft imitated but rarely matched.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association just honored his script for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," a loving tribute to the film business of the late 1960s set against the backdrop of the infamous Manson murders.
Tarantino has won the screenplay Golden Globe twice before for his generation-defining breakout "Pulp Fiction" and for "Django Unchained."
Brian Cox is our number one boy!
Because sometimes beautiful things happen, Brian Cox picked up the best actor trophy for his role as Logan Roy in 'Succession,' one of the best TV shows in the world. (And should you disagree with me, I will respond to your criticisms the same way Logan Roy would.) So yes, the win was well-deserved.
Though what went above and beyond was not just his graciousness and acknowledgement that award shows are a lot (and lovely shout-out to his wife), but watching him walk from his seat to the stage, where he was greeted by his 'Succession' family, but especially Kieran Culkin with whom he embraced. (A move Logan would never pull with Roman, let's be real.) Anyway, I'll be writing fan fiction about the 'Succession' after party for the rest of the night. Good luck to us all.
Stark reality for 'Game of Thrones'
Sunday night has been dark and full of terrors for “Game of Thrones.”
With Kit Harington’s loss to Brian Cox (HBO's "Succession") in the best performance by an actor in a television series - drama, the HBO fantasy series officially notched just one Golden Globe over the course of its eight (mostly) acclaimed seasons.
Not exactly a horde of golden statuettes that would make the House of Lannister jealous — and especially glaring when compared to the 59 Emmys won by the show over the last eight years.
The lack of a best television series - drama nomination after its final season may have been jarring to many fans and prognosticators, but the finale did prove polarizing for many watchers.
Peter Dinklage took home the series’ lone Globe, for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, miniseries or motion picture Made for Television, in 2012.
'I knew I was going to win': Ellen DeGeneres accepts Carol Burnett award at the Golden Globes
Ellen DeGeneres was honored with the Carol Burnett Award at the Golden Globes for her "outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen."
Before getting on stage to receive the award, attendees were reminded of the times DeGeneres broke barriers on the small screen, from coming out and losing her sitcom to launching her own talk show 17 years ago.
"The thing I like about this award is that coming in I knew I was going win," she joke during her acceptance speech.
"I feel humbled and honored to be the first person after Carol Burnett to receive the award," she added.
DeGeneres finished off saying that the true power of television is to make people laugh and do kind things.
A third of the show is over and it feels like 'Green Book' has the momentum
Disclaimer: I am aware "Green Book" came out two years ago. The above headline is a joke. Please carry on.
Celebrities use mic time to bring attention to Australia wildfires
Celebrities are using their mic time to bring attention to the wildfires raging in Australia.
Only an hour into the show, Ellen DeGeneres and Pierce Brosnan have both mentioned the fires that have already scorched at least 12 million acres of land, and Jennifer Aniston passed along a message about the fire on behalf of Russell Crowe.
Crowe, who won best actor in a limited series or motion picture made for TV for his role in "The Loudest Voice," said he couldn't attend because he was protecting his home from the fires.
Let's hope some of these very rich celebrities also take the time to donate to the fire recovery efforts.
Kate McKinnon puts a pause on jokes to honor Ellen DeGeneres
Ever the jokester, Kate McKinnon put a pause on punchlines as she presented Ellen DeGeneres the Carol Burnett Award.
Kate told a couple jokes about all the things Ellen has given her (collared shirts and Sam Smith sneakers, to name a couple). But the most important thing that Ellen gave her cannot be contained in an object. For Kate, Ellen gave her the freedom, the precedent, to be who she is. To realize that she could come out, to realize her queerness openly to herself and the world, and still become the actress and comedian she desired to be.
Kate teared up, Ellen teared up, and I myself, I sobbed in the back of the newsroom like a broken faucet.
Now this is how you do fashionably late
'Parasite' nabs best foreign language film honor, bolsters Oscar chances
"Parasite," Bong Joon Ho's twisted tale of class warfare and inequality, won the award for best foreign language film — a victory that could go along way to strengthening the acclaimed movie's fortunes at the Oscars next month.
The film, an import from South Korea and a sleeper hit at the U.S. box office, was one of the best-reviewed movies of 2019. It likely would have earned a spot in the best drama film category were it not for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's rules on foreign-language entrants.
In his acceptance speech, Bong called on the audience not to be intimidated by foreign-language films.
"Once you get over the one-inch tall barrier of subtitles, you’ll be introduced to so many amazing films," Bong said through a translator.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge for next year's Golden Globes host, please!
Canadian film critic Radheyan Simonpillai just made the suggestion I didn't even know we needed to hear: Phoebe Waller-Bridge for next year's Golden Globes host, please and thank you. After all, the 'Fleabag' star knocked her stint on 'SNL' out of the park back in the fall, and the writer-actor has yet to disappoint even in spontaneous moments of accepting awards for the work we love so much. Frankly, this is the future we all deserve. Especially when you consider the suits.