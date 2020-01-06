Hollywood's second-biggest night is here. The boozy Golden Globes Awards are being hosted for the fifth time by Ricky Gervais. See a full list of the nominees and follow along as we live blog the biggest, silliest, most controversial moments of the night.
Live Blog
Gervais tones down quickly after acerbic monologue
Ricky Gervais may have taken a cue from the tepid reaction from the crowd of A-listers inside the Beverly Hilton to his controversial monologue.
After the Golden Globes host eviscerated the film and television industries being honored at the prestigious awards show, he took a far tamer approach later in the ceremony, largely sticking to the script and cradling a beer. It's unclear if someone from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association asked him backstage to tone down his schtick.
But it was noticed on the Twittersphere:
Sacha Baron Cohen takes another shot at Mark Zuckerberg
Sacha Baron Cohen couldn't resist taking a fresh shot at Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook at the Globes.
While introducing "Jojo Rabbit" as a best picture nominee, Cohen unfolded a piece of paper and said: "The hero of this next movie is a naive, misguided child who spreads Nazi propaganda and only has imaginary friends, his name is Mark Zuckerberb. Sorry, this is an old intro for 'The Social Network.'"
In November, Cohen called Facebook the "greatest propaganda machine in history" during a speech addressing the Anti-Defamation League's "2019 Never Is Now Summit."
Laura Dern wins best supporting actress, says she gave 'voice to the voiceless' divorce lawyers
As she accepted her award for best supporting actress for her role in Netflix's "Marriage Story," Laura Dern joked that she "got to give a voice" to divorce lawyers.
The prolific actress, who also made her return as Renata in "Big Little Lies" on the HBO series’ second season and starred in recent box-office hit "Little Women" this year, portrayed Nora Fanshaw, a ruthless and high-powered divorce attorney to Hollywood stars in Noah Baubauch's film.
Dern was praised for her standout monologue in which she describes the double standard women and men are held to in divorce court and beyond. Yet Jennifer Lopez fans took to social media to express their disappointment that the "Hustlers" actress didn't win.
Netflix scores its first win of the night roughly halfway through
Netflix was widely expected to dominate this year's Golden Globes, storming into the ceremony with a commanding 34 total nominations — more than any other studio, including the traditional players it has worked hard to overtake.
But almost exactly halfway through the three-hour ceremony, Netflix has nabbed just one award: Laura Dern's trophy for "Marriage Story."
The latest award winners
Fleabag wins for best television series comedy or musical.
Recent winners also includes Parasite, Brian Cox, Quentin Tarantino, Missing Link, and Laura Dern. Read the full winners list here.
Creators of 'Missing Link' are visibly surprised after winning best animated motion picture
The movie "Missing Link" just won the Golden Globe for best animated motion picture and even the film's creators were visibly surprised.
They both got on stage stunned to receive the award and people on Twitter noticed.
The animated movie was nominated alongside Disney films "Frozen 2," Toy Story 4" and "The Lion King" as well as DreamWorks' "How To train Your Dragon."
MY favorite animated film of the year
Before the Golden Globes return from commercial break, let me tell you about MY favorite animated film of the year, "I Lost My Body."
Watch it! It's in French! Streaming NOW on Netflix! (This is not an ad.)
Quentin Tarantino wins his third Golden Globe
Love him or hate him, Quentin Tarantino is one of the most influential screenwriters of the modern era, one whose flair for dialogue is oft imitated but rarely matched.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association just honored his script for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," a loving tribute to the film business of the late 1960s set against the backdrop of the infamous Manson murders.
Tarantino has won the screenplay Golden Globe twice before for his generation-defining breakout "Pulp Fiction" and for "Django Unchained."
Brian Cox is our number one boy!
Because sometimes beautiful things happen, Brian Cox picked up the best actor trophy for his role as Logan Roy in 'Succession,' one of the best TV shows in the world. (And should you disagree with me, I will respond to your criticisms the same way Logan Roy would.) So yes, the win was well-deserved.
Though what went above and beyond was not just his graciousness and acknowledgement that award shows are a lot (and lovely shout-out to his wife), but watching him walk from his seat to the stage, where he was greeted by his 'Succession' family, but especially Kieran Culkin with whom he embraced. (A move Logan would never pull with Roman, let's be real.) Anyway, I'll be writing fan fiction about the 'Succession' after party for the rest of the night. Good luck to us all.
Stark reality for 'Game of Thrones'
Sunday night has been dark and full of terrors for “Game of Thrones.”
With Kit Harington’s loss to Brian Cox (HBO's "Succession") in the best performance by an actor in a television series - drama, the HBO fantasy series officially notched just one Golden Globe over the course of its eight (mostly) acclaimed seasons.
Not exactly a horde of golden statuettes that would make the House of Lannister jealous — and especially glaring when compared to the 59 Emmys won by the show over the last eight years.
The lack of a best television series - drama nomination after its final season may have been jarring to many fans and prognosticators, but the finale did prove polarizing for many watchers.
Peter Dinklage took home the series’ lone Globe, for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, miniseries or motion picture Made for Television, in 2012.
'I knew I was going to win': Ellen DeGeneres accepts Carol Burnett award at the Golden Globes
Ellen DeGeneres was honored with the Carol Burnett Award at the Golden Globes for her "outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen."
Before getting on stage to receive the award, attendees were reminded of the times DeGeneres broke barriers on the small screen, from coming out and losing her sitcom to launching her own talk show 17 years ago.
"The thing I like about this award is that coming in I knew I was going win," she joke during her acceptance speech.
"I feel humbled and honored to be the first person after Carol Burnett to receive the award," she added.
DeGeneres finished off saying that the true power of television is to make people laugh and do kind things.