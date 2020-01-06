Hollywood's second-biggest night is here. The boozy Golden Globes Awards are being hosted for the fifth time by Ricky Gervais. See a full list of the nominees and follow along as we live blog the biggest, silliest, most controversial moments of the night.
Live Blog
Where is Baby Yoda, and who is he wearing?
We're halfway through the Globes and I am no closer to caring less about seeing Baby Yoda tonight. I want to see what he's wearing. I want to see who he's sitting with. I want to see who's escorting him to and from the bathroom, and/or whether he's taken a small cup, filled it with broth, and is roaming through the room, hoping to be held by Amy Sedaris. (Who, from all accounts, is not there.) I want him to be delighted at certain winners, and bored by the majority of the broadcast. (That's when he'll sleep.) These are the things I want, and the questions that should be answered before the evening ends. I also, as he laughs at the sheer joy of Tom Hanks winning an award, want to see Baby Yoda's tiny teeth.
Lots of sunglasses at the Golden Globes
Are sunglasses a prerequisite for winning a Golden Globe? Despite the fact that the awards ceremony took place inside, a number of stars completed their award-winning looks with some shades, including Patricia Arquette, who won an award for her role as Dee Dee Blanchard in Hulu's "The Act." Here's a look at some of the best bifocals of the night.
Patricia Arquette uses her Globes win as a means to stress political action
Winning for her turn in 'The Act,' Patricia Arquette made what's now become a very unsurprising move: she used her speech as a means to call out political apathy and the cold, hard truth that an awards night doesn't matter a lot in the grand scheme of things.
What does matter? Voting this year. Creating a better world for younger generations. Coming to the aid of Australia. And she's right: award shows are super-fun, and we're all having a great time. But then it's over. And we get back to work. (Deal?)
Justice for J. Lo
I know it was a couple awards ago, but just wanted to say — justice for J. Lo in "Hustlers" for best supporting actress in a movie.
Laura Dern was good in "Marriage Story" playing Renata Klein from "Big Little Lies" if she was a divorce lawyer, but J. Lo was incredible in "Hustlers" — that opening dance sequence alone!
Re: her dress, I have no comment.
Also this tweet:
'Jojo Rabbit' looked like a major contender, but it's lost some momentum
"Jojo Rabbit," Taika Waititi's anti-fascist satire, once seemed like an award season front-runner. The dark comedy scooped up the top honor at the Toronto International Film Festival, an event that sometimes serves as a bellwether for the Academy Awards. ("Green Book," "12 Years a Slave" and "The King's Speech" all conquered Toronto before going on to win best picture Oscars.)
But amid mixed reviews from critics, "Jojo" has lost some of its luster. It has also been overshadowed by a trio of other contenders riding on stronger reviews and more visibly enthusiastic audience reactions: "The Irishman," "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" and "Parasite."
But then again, the night isn't over — and it's possible "Jojo" will upset in the best comedy film category. We'll see!
Gervais tones down quickly after acerbic monologue
Ricky Gervais may have taken a cue from the tepid reaction from the crowd of A-listers inside the Beverly Hilton to his controversial monologue.
After the Golden Globes host eviscerated the film and television industries being honored at the prestigious awards show, he took a far tamer approach later in the ceremony, largely sticking to the script and cradling a beer. It's unclear if someone from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association asked him backstage to tone down his schtick.
But it was noticed on the Twittersphere:
Sacha Baron Cohen takes another shot at Mark Zuckerberg
Sacha Baron Cohen couldn't resist taking a fresh shot at Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook at the Globes.
While introducing "Jojo Rabbit" as a best picture nominee, Cohen unfolded a piece of paper and said: "The hero of this next movie is a naive, misguided child who spreads Nazi propaganda and only has imaginary friends, his name is Mark Zuckerberb. Sorry, this is an old intro for 'The Social Network.'"
In November, Cohen called Facebook the "greatest propaganda machine in history" during a speech addressing the Anti-Defamation League's "2019 Never Is Now Summit."
Laura Dern wins best supporting actress, says she gave 'voice to the voiceless' divorce lawyers
As she accepted her award for best supporting actress for her role in Netflix's "Marriage Story," Laura Dern joked that she "got to give a voice" to divorce lawyers.
The prolific actress, who also made her return as Renata in "Big Little Lies" on the HBO series’ second season and starred in recent box-office hit "Little Women" this year, portrayed Nora Fanshaw, a ruthless and high-powered divorce attorney to Hollywood stars in Noah Baubauch's film.
Dern was praised for her standout monologue in which she describes the double standard women and men are held to in divorce court and beyond. Yet Jennifer Lopez fans took to social media to express their disappointment that the "Hustlers" actress didn't win.
Netflix scores its first win of the night roughly halfway through
Netflix was widely expected to dominate this year's Golden Globes, storming into the ceremony with a commanding 34 total nominations — more than any other studio, including the traditional players it has worked hard to overtake.
But almost exactly halfway through the three-hour ceremony, Netflix has nabbed just one award: Laura Dern's trophy for "Marriage Story."
The latest award winners
Fleabag wins for best television series comedy or musical.
Recent winners also includes Parasite, Brian Cox, Quentin Tarantino, Missing Link, and Laura Dern. Read the full winners list here.
Creators of 'Missing Link' are visibly surprised after winning best animated motion picture
The movie "Missing Link" just won the Golden Globe for best animated motion picture and even the film's creators were visibly surprised.
They both got on stage stunned to receive the award and people on Twitter noticed.
The animated movie was nominated alongside Disney films "Frozen 2," Toy Story 4" and "The Lion King" as well as DreamWorks' "How To train Your Dragon."