Oscars 2022 live blog: How to watch, news from the red carpet and more

'The Windshield Wiper' cleans up in best animated short race "The Windshield Wiper," from the Spanish artist Alberto Mielgo, takes him the third award of the night: best animated short film. The film beat four other contenders for the animated short prize: "Affairs of the Art," "Bestia," "Boxballet" and "Robin Robin." Share this -







'The Queen of Basketball' crowned best documentary short The second award of the night (and the second to be presented off-air) goes to "The Queen of Basketball," for best documentary short subject. "The Queen of Basketball" is a 22-minute portrait of sports giant Lusia Harris, one of the pioneers of women's basketball in the United States. I continue to think it's strange that the first eight categories are being presented before the ceremony starts airing live, and I wish these early winners had gotten a chance to deliver acceptance speeches in front of a national audience. Share this -







Travis Barker arrives with Kourtney Kardashian ahead of his Oscars performance Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker (also known as Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend) is part of the celebrity band performing on stage throughout the show. He'll be playing alongside the show's music director, Adam Blackstone, singer Sheila E. and pianist Robert Glasper, The Academy announced. Other performers include DJ Nice, who gained notoriety throughout the pandemic for hosting virtual parties in which people could still dance to tunes together even though they were physically apart. There will also be musical performances from Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and Finneas, Reba McEntire and more. Barker's plus-one was, of course, his longtime girlfriend, and they dazzled the red carpet dressed in black. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the Academy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles. Momodu Mansaray / Getty Images Share this -







What will win and what should win, according to NBC's bloggers NBC News Digital's live-bloggers are (mostly) in agreement that "CODA" will win best picture. The film, a coming-of-age portrait of a teenage girl torn between her artistic dreams and loyalty to her Deaf family members, gained momentum in recent weeks after winning trophies from Hollywood's actors, writers and producers guilds. But a couple of us are still bullish on Jane Campion's "The Power of the Dog," a haunting Western starring Benedict Cumberbatch as a cruel rancher in 1920s Montana. We'll find out who was right soon enough! Daniel Arkin, reporter What will win: "CODA" | What should win: "Drive My Car" Anna Brand, editor What will win: "CODA" | What should win: "CODA" Mike Fant, video producer What will win: "CODA" | What should win: "West Side Story" Joshua Feldman, platforms editor What will win: "The Power of the Dog" | What should win: "The Power of the Dog" Saba Hamedy, editor What will win: "CODA" | What should win: "The Power of the Dog" Doha Madani, reporter What will win: "CODA" | What should win: "CODA" Jesse North, director of digital video What will win: "The Power of the Dog" | What should win: "The Power of the Dog" Randi Richardson, reporter What will win: "The Power of the Dog" | What should win: "King Richard" Share this -







The first award of the night goes to 'Dune' Best sound — the first award of the night, and one of eight categories that are being presented off-air in the hour before the show — goes to the sci-fi spectacle "Dune." The award was presented by two of the movie's stars, Josh Brolin and Jason Momoa. Five sound geniuses — Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett — were recognized for their work on the film. "Dune" beat out "Belfast," "No Time to Die," "The Power of the Dog" and "West Side Story." Share this -







The Covid-19 protocols in place Guests will be required to show proof of vaccination and two negative Covid tests, The New York Times reported. But presenters and performers will not be required to be vaccinated. They just need to show proof that they have tested negative for the coronavirus. That is, of course, a shift from last year's April 25 show, which was relocated to Union Station, where the audience was just 170 people. Share this -







The real-life Williams family was an 'integral part' of 'King Richard' The international superstars Venus and Serena Williams received executive producer credits. Isha Price, one of their half sisters and a fellow executive producer, went to the set virtually every day and consulted on the story. Lyndrea Price, another half sister, served as a costumer and helped re-create the 1990s-era outfits and styles. The key creative players behind the project always believed getting input from the real-life extended Williams family was essential, both for factual accuracy and emotional truthfulness, according to Trevor White, one of the producers. Read more. Share this -







More show support for Ukraine on the red carpet Jason Momoa wore a handkerchief with the colors of the Ukrainian flag, and Yoon Yeo-jeong had a blue ribbon pinned to her outfit. Jason Momoa at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. David Livingston / Getty Images Yoon Yeo-jeong at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. Mike Coppola / Getty Images Share this -







The Academy Awards, by the numbers Here’s a rundown of some of the notable numbers that have shaped the ceremony over the years. In the history of the awards, only two women have won the Oscar for directing: Chloé Zhao in 2021 for “Nomadland” and Kathryn Bigelow in 2010 for “The Hurt Locker.”

Oscar nominees continue to be overwhelmingly white across the eight marquee categories. According to Insider, from 2011 to 2020, white people accounted for 79 percent to 98 percent of nominees across the best picture, best director, acting and writing categories. In 2020, the year “Parasite” won best picture, 85 percent of the nominees in those categories were white.

Six ties have been recorded in Oscars history, most recently in 2013, when “Skyfall” tied with “Zero Dark Thirty” in the sound editing category.

More than 90 movies have received 10 or more nominations.

"The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King," the third installment of the fantasy series, pulled off the largest sweep in Oscars history, winning in all 11 categories in which it was nominated, including best picture.

Fourteen nominations is the most any movie has received; three movies have done it: “All About Eve,” “Titanic” and “La La Land.”

Seven movies have won both best actor and best actress awards. The last time that happened was with 1997’s “As Good As It Gets,” with Helen Hunt and Jack Nicholson.

Adrien Brody was the youngest person to earn the best actor Academy Award when he won for “The Pianist” in 2003, at 29. Marlee Matlin was the youngest person to earn the best actress Oscar when she won for “Children of a Lesser God” in 1987, at 21. Share this -







'The ribbon is about the refugee crisis ...' Jamie Lee Curtis on the Oscars red carpet explained the "ribbon ring" she's wearing to honor Ukrainian refugees. "The ribbon is about the refugee crisis," Curtis said. "It's an incredibly important moment given what's happening in Ukraine, the displacement of human beings in the world. The exodus of human beings is a crucial story for our time right now." Curtis noted the importance of supporting nominated films that talk about displacement, such as "Flee" and "Encanto." Jamie Lee Curtis holds a ribbon supporting refugees Sunday as she poses on the red carpet at the Academy Awards in Hollywood, Calif. Eric Gaillard / Reuters Share this -





