Oscars 2023: How to watch, timing, who is hosting and more

Who is this year's host?

Jimmy Kimmel is back for a third time to host the Oscars. He previously hosted the show in 2017 (aka the year the “La La Land” and “Moonlight” best picture screw-up happened #neverforget) and 2018.

He’s not alone in hosting the show multiple times — Jerry Lewis, Steve Martin, Conrad Nagel and David Niven have also helmed the show three times. Meanwhile, Whoopi Goldberg and Jack Lemmon hosted four times, respectively, Johnny Carson five times, Billy Crystal nine times and Bob Hope 11 times.

Check out Kimmel’s promotional video — his Oscars teaser trailer – in which he gets hosting orders from “Top Gun: Maverick” stars Jon Hamm and Charles Parnell.