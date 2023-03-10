Oscars 2023: How to watch, timing, who is hosting and more

Everything to know about the 95th Academy Awards:
- Jimmy Kimmel, who also hosted in 2017 and 2018, is back for a third time as host. Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall hosted the 94th Academy Awards.
- Don't expect to see Will Smith at the ceremony. In April, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced it would prohibit Smith from attending the Academy Awards for 10 years after he slapped Chris Rock during the 2022 telecast.
- In a February interview with TIME, Bill Kramer, the CEO of the academy, revealed that the organization now has a “whole crisis team” — which it has never had before — “and many plans in place.”
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once," which got 11 nominations, has dominated this awards season, winning best picture at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts and at the Critics Choice Awards best feature at the Independent Spirit Awards and best ensemble at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
- Fresh off her Super Bowl halftime show performance, Rihanna is expected to take the stage to perform “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which she is nominated for. She's among several performers Sunday.
What to watch for this year
- Will “Everything Everywhere All at Once” dominate? The film itself has already nabbed best picture equivalents at the Critics Choice, SAG, PGA and Indie Spirits awards. The masterminds behind the film — Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert — have been awarded best director (or equivalent) wins at Critics Choice, DGA and Indie Spirits, as well. Michelle Yeoh, who starts in the film, has been honored with awards at the Golden Globes (in the musical/comedy category), the SAG Awards and the Indie Spirits. Ke Huy Quan, who is up for best supporting actor, has also charmed Hollywood, taking home the equivalent award at the Golden Globes, Critics Choice and SAG. And Jamie Lee Curtis, nominated for best supporting actress, also nabbed a SAG Award for her performance.
- How many slap jokes will there be? Host Jimmy Kimmel certainly isn’t one to shy away from any awkward or uncomfortable moments and jokes (remember he hosted during the “Moonlight” and “La La Land” best picture fiasco in 2017). Plus, our guess is that there’s going to be at least one presenter who makes a quip about the incident that shocked Hollywood last year.
- Will any winners make political statements in their speeches? Awards shows, including the Oscars, can get political. And while this year isn’t an election year, it is the first Oscars to be held after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and amid a women-led revolution in Iran and Russia’s war on Ukraine.
- Will Rihanna have another big surprise for viewers? I doubt anything will top the baby bump reveal during the Super Bowl halftime show, but hey, you never know.
- Will Austin Butler still be rocking his Elvis drawl, which he seemingly can't kick? Butler wowed audiences with his performance as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s splashy biopic “Elvis.” The first-time Oscar nominee won a Golden Globe and BAFTA award for the role. But viewers can’t help but notice that every time he speaks … he’s still seemingly in character. In February, he said he’s officially “getting rid of the accent.” We’ll see.
- Last but not least: Will Angela Bassett do the thing? The internet couldn’t get actor Ariana DeBose’s viral BAFTAs rap out of their heads, particularly one line homing in Bassett: “Angela Bassett did the thing.” Bassett is nominated for best supporting actress for her role as Queen Ramonda, the matriarch in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”
Who is this year's host?
Jimmy Kimmel is back for a third time to host the Oscars. He previously hosted the show in 2017 (aka the year the “La La Land” and “Moonlight” best picture screw-up happened #neverforget) and 2018.
He’s not alone in hosting the show multiple times — Jerry Lewis, Steve Martin, Conrad Nagel and David Niven have also helmed the show three times. Meanwhile, Whoopi Goldberg and Jack Lemmon hosted four times, respectively, Johnny Carson five times, Billy Crystal nine times and Bob Hope 11 times.
Check out Kimmel’s promotional video — his Oscars teaser trailer – in which he gets hosting orders from “Top Gun: Maverick” stars Jon Hamm and Charles Parnell.
Are there any red carpet pre-shows?
If you’re really, really into the Oscars, you can tune in early by watching ABC’s pre-show “On the Red Carpet Live: Countdown to Oscars 95,” which airs from 1 p.m to 4 p.m. ET/10 a.m. to 1 p.m. PT on Sunday.
Then, model Ashley Graham, actor Vanessa Hudgens and creator and comedian Lilly Singh will host a “Countdown to the Oscars” lead-in show at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT, also on ABC.
For those of you who are here for the ~ looks ~ E! kicks off its red carpet coverage at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT.
How to watch the Oscars
ABC, which holds the broadcast rights for the Academy Awards until 2028, will air the awards show live on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
You can also stream the ceremony on ABC.com and the ABC app (but both do require cable subscriptions).