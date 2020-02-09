Oscars 2020 live coverage: Red carpet, winners, best speeches and more

Hollywood's biggest night is here. "Joker" barrels into the 92nd Academy Awards with a leading 11 nominations, but most experts expect the best picture race will boil down to a fight between "1917" and "Parasite."
We'll have minute-by-minute coverage of the most notable wins, acceptance speeches, jokes and bizarre flubs. Follow along!
The red carpet is underway!
Stars have arrived on the red carpet!
The cast of Parasite looks great as they prepare to possibly take home a bunch of awards.
And Spike Lee used the carpet to honor Kobe Bryant, with a purple and gold suit adorned with the number 24.
Kaitlyn Dever, the star of "Booksmart" and Netflix's "Unbelievable" is showing off her Louis Vuitton "sustainable" dress. Don't really know what that means but she looks great!
Janelle Monáe never disappoints.
Knitwear's out on the Twitter account for 'Knives Out'
The braided, fisherman-style crewneck sweater Chris Evans wears in Rian Johnson's ensemble murder mystery "Knives Out" was the subject of endless fascination on social media last fall. It's now taking center stage on the @KnivesOut official Twitter account in honor of the Oscars.
'The Irishman' is a critical darling. But it probably won't make a killing tonight.
Martin Scorsese's gangland saga "The Irishman" swept into awards season as one of the top contenders, boosted by critical raves and Netflix's considerable marketing muscle.
But as the Oscars race took shape last fall, "The Irishman" seemed to lose momentum. The ambitious drama, starring Robert De Niro as a real-life mafioso who claimed who gunned down Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa, was overshadowed by "1917," "Parasite" and, to a lesser extent, "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood."
When all is said and done, "The Irishman" will probably end the night without scoring a single win, at least according to the top prognosticators.
What happened?
It's possible a contingent of industry insiders balked at lavishing awards on the film's distributor, Netflix, the streaming giant that has disrupted traditional Hollywood and challenged the longstanding dominance of the studios. Or maybe some voters were put off by the movie's mammoth running time (three-and-a-half hours) and grim tone.
All of that is not to say the academy snubbed "The Irishman" altogether. It earned an impressive 10 nods, including best picture and best director — putting it just behind "Joker" (11 nods) on this year's leader board.
What's in the bag? Oscar nominees are lavished with $225k of gifts
Oscar nominations for acting and directing come with more than prestige.
According to Reuters, even if they don't take home a trophy, Oscars nominees like Renee Zellweger and Antonio Banderas will be walking away with a $225,000 gift bag.
The gift bag is not affiliated with the academy, and instead arranged by the LA-based company Distinctive Assets, Reuters said.
“It’s the highest value we’ve ever put together,” founder Lash Fary told Reuters, adding it's been a tradition now for 18 year.
The 70-plus item bag includes a 12-day cruise, and $20k of facial rejuvenation treatments. It also includes a 24-carat gold-plated vape pen!