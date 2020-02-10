Hollywood's biggest night is here. "Joker" barrels into the 92nd Academy Awards with a leading 11 nominations, but most experts expect the best picture race will boil down to a fight between "1917" and "Parasite."
And the award for most searched movie goes to ...
At the moment, it's "Jojo Rabbit," according to data from Google Trends at 7 p.m. ET.
"Parasite" and "1917" have both seen a decent amount of search traffic in the past few days.
Scarlett Johansson has pretty much dominated the other best actress nominees, while Joaquin Phoenix and Leonardo DiCaprio traded the No. 1 spot until a sudden leap by Antonio Banderas. Check out all the data here.
ScarJo's double nomination
Scarlett Johansson is a first-time Oscar nominee this year.
But she didn't get just one nomination. She's up for best actress for "Marriage Story" and best supporting actress for "Jojo Rabbit"
She's the first actor to get a double nom since Cate Blanchett was up for best actress for "Elizabeth: The Golden Age" and best supporting actress for "I'm Not There" in 2007.
If I had to bet, ScarJo won't win in either category, but at least she became a meme for her dancing in "Marriage Story."
It's been a while since best picture winner has been a box office winner, too
If "Parasite" wins the best picture Oscar, it will continue a seven-year (and counting) streak of academy voters honoring films that mainstream American moviegoers haven't seen.
The South Korean drama has wowed critics and been a dominant force during award season, but it has earned only $35.5 million in North America to date, according to ComScore.
The last best picture winner to break the $100 million mark came seven years ago, when "Argo" took the film industry's biggest prize. To find the last best picture winner that also topped that year's box office charts, one has to go back to 2004, when "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King" earned the Oscar and $377 million domestically.
Since then, critics have slammed the academy for being out of touch with the moviegoing public in prioritizing indie darlings over crowd-pleasing Hollywood epics.
That streak could change if the other major contender, "1917," wins. Director Sam Mendes' WWI drama has earned $132.5 million to date.
It should be noted that Netflix's "The Irishman" and "Marriage Story" can't be measured with the same metric, as their audiences are primarily streaming viewers.
Of the nine best picture nominees, "Joker" has been the biggest blockbuster, earning $335 million at the box office. "Ford v. Ferrari," "Little Women" and "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" also passed the $100 million mark.
Knitwear's out on the Twitter account for 'Knives Out'
The braided, fisherman-style crew neck sweater Chris Evans wears in Rian Johnson's ensemble murder mystery, "Knives Out," was the subject of endless fascination on social media last fall. It's now taking center stage on the @KnivesOut official Twitter account in honor of the Oscars.
The red carpet is underway!
Stars have arrived on the red carpet!
The cast of "Parasite" looks great as they prepare to possibly take home a bunch of awards.
And Spike Lee used the carpet to honor Kobe Bryant, with a purple and gold suit adorned with the number 24.
Kaitlyn Dever, the star of "Booksmart" and Netflix's "Unbelievable," is showing off her Louis Vuitton "sustainable" dress. Don't really know what that means, but she looks great!
Janelle Monáe never disappoints.
'The Irishman' is a critical darling. But it probably won't make a killing tonight.
Martin Scorsese's gangland saga "The Irishman" swept into awards season as one of the top contenders, boosted by critical raves and Netflix's considerable marketing muscle.
But as the Oscars race took shape last fall, "The Irishman" seemed to lose momentum. The ambitious drama, starring Robert De Niro as a real-life mafioso who claimed he gunned down Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa, was overshadowed by "1917," "Parasite" and, to a lesser extent, "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood."
When all is said and done, "The Irishman" will probably end the night without scoring a single win, at least according to the top prognosticators.
What happened?
It's possible a contingent of industry insiders balked at lavishing awards on the film's distributor, Netflix, the streaming giant that has disrupted traditional Hollywood and challenged the longstanding dominance of the studios. Or maybe some voters were put off by the movie's mammoth running time (3½ hours) and grim tone.
All of that is not to say the academy snubbed "The Irishman" altogether. It earned an impressive 10 nods, including best picture and best director — putting it just behind "Joker" (11 nods) on this year's leaderboard.
What's in the bag? Oscar nominees are lavished with $225k of gifts
Oscar nominations for acting and directing come with more than prestige.
According to Reuters, even if they don't take home a trophy, Oscars nominees like Renee Zellweger and Antonio Banderas will be walking away with a $225,000 gift bag.
The gift bag is not affiliated with the academy, and instead arranged by the LA-based company Distinctive Assets, Reuters said.
“It’s the highest value we’ve ever put together,” founder Lash Fary told Reuters, adding it's been a tradition now for 18 year.
The 70-plus item bag includes a 12-day cruise, and $20k of facial rejuvenation treatments. It also includes a 24-carat gold-plated vape pen!