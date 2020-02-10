Hollywood's biggest night is here. "Joker" barrels into the 92nd Academy Awards with a leading 11 nominations, but most experts expect the best picture race will boil down to a fight between "1917" and "Parasite."
The Joker gets the last laugh when it comes to movie awards
Batman may beat up on the Joker in the pages of the comics, but the clown prince of crime has dominated on the awards circuit.
Going into Sunday night, Joaquin Phoenix was heavily favored to win the best actor Oscar for his transformative turn as the titular villain in "Joker." If he wins, it would be the second time the Joker has pilfered the prestigious prize — with Heath Ledger winning a posthumous Oscar as best supporting actor for "The Dark Knight" in 2009.
Two decades earlier, Jack Nicholson's performance as the Joker in "Batman" earned the first Golden Globe nomination for an actor playing a comic book character.
But the Joker's Hollywood roots actually go way back to 1928, 12 years before his debut in print: Co-creators Jerry Robinson and Bill Finger based the villain largely on Conrad Veidt's ghoulish character from "The Man Who Laughs."
Mayor Pete is happy about the Oscars
Democratic presidential contender Pete Buttigieg has some nice words for three of the nominees.
Fun fact: Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, once told E! News that he does not have one particular favorite movie, "but 'The Godfather' and 'Gangs of New York' are up there."
I also like "The Godfather," Mayor Pete. Enjoy the show!
Don't count out 'Jojo Rabbit' and Taika Waititi
"Jojo Rabbit" has hopped up and down the awards season leaderboard.
The darkly comic coming-of-age story about a boy in the Hitler Youth (Roman Griffin Davis) and his imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler (Taika Waititi), stirred up buzz after winning the top prize at the Toronto Film Festival in September — an honor that sometimes foreshadows a best picture win at the Oscars.
But as the Oscars race heated up, "Jojo" seemed to recede from the spotlight, while "1917," "Parasite" and "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" gained steam. Waititi, who wrote and directed the film, was snubbed in the screenplay and director categories at the Golden Globes last month.
But there are signs "Jojo" could stage a comeback. Waititi earned the best adapted screenplay awards at both the British Academy Film Awards and the Writers Guild of America Awards earlier this month, beating out heavy hitters like Greta Gerwig ("Little Women") and Steven Zaillian ("The Irishman").
Waititi could pull the same trick. Tom O"Neil, a veteran awards analyst of the website Gold Derby, also thinks "Jojo" could nab a surprise win in another category: best supporting actress for Scarlett Johansson. He told NBC News last week that he "wouldn't rule her out" even though Laura Dern ("Marriage Story") dominated at other awards shows.
Natalie Portman and Waad al-Kateab dress with empowering messages
Natalie Portman and Syrian filmmaker Waad al-Kateab embroidered empowering messages on their dresses.
Portman walked the Oscars red carpet wearing a black-and-gold dress decorated with a Dior cape with the names of female directors who weren't nominated for an award.
Waad al-Kateab, the filmmaker from Aleppo who made the documentary "For Sama," graced the red carpet with a pink dress with a message that read "we dared to dream" and "we don't regret asking for our dignity."
10-year-old legend Julia Butters is the early contender for winner of the night
Julia Butters is an early contender for the winner of the night.
The 10-year old "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" actress told reporters she stashed a turkey sandwich in her purse because she said she doesn't always like the food at awards shows.
And when asked by Variety which celebrities she was hoping to see, she said, "If Lady Gaga's here, God bless America."
The actress, born in 2009, also reportedly said attending the Oscars has been a "lifelong dream." No choice but to stan!
And the award for most searched movie goes to ...
And the award for most searched movie goes to...
At the moment, it's "Jojo Rabbit," according to data from Google Trends at 7 p.m. ET.
"Parasite" and "1917" have both seen a decent amount of search traffic in the past few days.
Scarlett Johansson has pretty much dominated the other best actress nominees, while Joaquin Phoenix and Leonardo DiCaprio traded the No. 1 spot until a sudden leap by Antonio Banderas. Check out all the data here.
ScarJo's double nomination
Scarlett Johansson is a first-time Oscar nominee this year.
But she didn't get just one nomination. She's up for best actress for "Marriage Story" and best supporting actress for "Jojo Rabbit"
She's the first actor to get a double nom since Cate Blanchett was up for best actress for "Elizabeth: The Golden Age" and best supporting actress for "I'm Not There" in 2007.
If I had to bet, ScarJo won't win in either category, but at least she became a meme for her dancing in "Marriage Story."
It's been a while since best picture winner has been a box office winner, too
If "Parasite" wins the best picture Oscar, it will continue a seven-year (and counting) streak of academy voters honoring films that mainstream American moviegoers haven't seen.
The South Korean drama has wowed critics and been a dominant force during award season, but it has earned only $35.5 million in North America to date, according to ComScore.
The last best picture winner to break the $100 million mark came seven years ago, when "Argo" took the film industry's biggest prize. To find the last best picture winner that also topped that year's box office charts, one has to go back to 2004, when "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King" earned the Oscar and $377 million domestically.
Since then, critics have slammed the academy for being out of touch with the moviegoing public in prioritizing indie darlings over crowd-pleasing Hollywood epics.
That streak could change if the other major contender, "1917," wins. Director Sam Mendes' WWI drama has earned $132.5 million to date.
It should be noted that Netflix's "The Irishman" and "Marriage Story" can't be measured with the same metric, as their audiences are primarily streaming viewers.
Of the nine best picture nominees, "Joker" has been the biggest blockbuster, earning $335 million at the box office. "Ford v. Ferrari," "Little Women" and "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" also passed the $100 million mark.
Knitwear's out on the Twitter account for 'Knives Out'
The braided, fisherman-style crew neck sweater Chris Evans wears in Rian Johnson's ensemble murder mystery, "Knives Out," was the subject of endless fascination on social media last fall. It's now taking center stage on the @KnivesOut official Twitter account in honor of the Oscars.
The red carpet is underway!
Stars have arrived on the red carpet!
The cast of "Parasite" looks great as they prepare to possibly take home a bunch of awards.
And Spike Lee used the carpet to honor Kobe Bryant, with a purple and gold suit adorned with the number 24.
Kaitlyn Dever, the star of "Booksmart" and Netflix's "Unbelievable," is showing off her Louis Vuitton "sustainable" dress. Don't really know what that means, but she looks great!
Janelle Monáe never disappoints.