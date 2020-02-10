Hollywood's biggest night is here. "Joker" barrels into the 92nd Academy Awards with a leading 11 nominations, but most experts expect the best picture race will boil down to a fight between "1917" and "Parasite."
No Netflix ads will air during the Oscars
ABC aired an endearing Disney+ ad featuring the music from the animated film "Up" — but viewers won't be seeing any ads from one of the streaming platform's biggest competitors: Netflix.
This is because Disney banned Netflix from advertising on some of its networks back in October, as it fiercely competes against many other companies launching streaming services.
Netflix ads no longer run on ABC, FX, Freeform and National Geographic, which are all owned by Disney.
Fun fact: If Cyntia Erivo wins an Oscar, she would become the youngest person to have won an EGOT
Cynthia Erivo, who already has an Emmy, a Grammy and a Tony, has two chances tonight to win an Oscar and make history as the youngest person to win in all four major entertainment categories. Erivo is nominated for best actress and original song for "Harriet."
Shia LaBeouf and Zack Gottsagen reunite to present at Oscars
Shia LaBeouf and Zack Gottsagen reunited at the Oscars to present the Academy Award for best live action short film to "The Neighbor's Window."
The pair's relationship began as they filmed "The Peanut Butter Falcon," a movie about a young man with Down syndrome who runs away from the nursing home where he lives to chase his dream of becoming a professional wrestler.
Gottsagen, who was born with Down syndrome, has been breaking barriers since he was a child. He had dreamed of becoming an actor ever since watching "Grease," and at Zeno Mountain Farm, a camp in Vermont, he met filmmakers Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz. The trio worked together on developing "The Peanut Butter Falcon" over the course of five years.
In the film, Tyler, played by LaBeouf, an outlaw on the run, becomes Zak's unlikely friend.
LaBeouf and Gottsagen's relationship is just as strong off screen; LaBeouf has credited Gottsagen with helping him return to sobriety.
"Parasite" won for original screenplay, "Toy Story 4" for animated feature film, Brad Pitt for actor in a supporting role, and there's more. See all the winners here.
Fun fact: Director Bong Joon-ho ended the Cannes Film Festival standing ovation because the cast was ... hungry
After winning the Cannes Film Festival's top prize, "Parasite" was met with a standing ovation.
In an interview on the "Tonight Show," Bong told Jimmy Fallon that it was late and that the cast couldn't eat dinner, so he decided to end the 8-minute ovation by saying, "Thank you. Let's all go home now."
'Jojo Rabbit' hops to victory in best adapted screenplay category
Taika Waititi, the multihyphenate artist who wrote, directed and co-starred in the anti-fascist fable "Jojo Rabbit," won the best adapted screenplay award.
The win had looked increasingly likely after Waititi triumphed in the category at the British Academy Film Awards and Writers Guild of America Awards earlier this month.
Waititi, who appears in the film as Adolf Hitler, is the first Indigenous filmmaker to win an Oscar.
"I dedicate this to all the indigenous kids in the world who want to do art and dance and write stories. We are the original storytellers, and we can make it here," he said in his acceptance speech.
Diane Keaton and Keanu Reeves give us the "Something's Gotta Give" reunion we need (and deserve)
Once upon a time in 2003, Nancy Meyers wrote and directed a romantic comedy called "Something's Gotta Give," which was as iconic for its May-December love affair as it was for its turtlenecks. And tonight, because some things in life are beautiful, two of its stars — Diane Keaton and Keanu Reeves — reunited onstage to present the award for best original screenplay. Which, admittedly, was so exciting that Diane nearly dropped the envelope before announcing the winner. Now we can only hope for a follow-up in which they fall in love all over again and Diane wears that same coat and hat.
'Parasite' wins best original screenplay, beating out Tarantino
Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won nabbed the best original screenplay prize for "Parasite," an honor that could foreshadow other big wins tonight.
Bong and Han beat out "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" by Quentin Tarantino, who earned the screenplay prize at the Golden Globes.
Idina Menzel performs alongside a legion of Elsas
Idina Menzel performed the Oscar-nominated song "Into the Unknown" (from that little indie hit "Frozen 2") alongside a slew of artists who've voiced Elsa all over the world. Was it haunting? Absolutely. Beautiful? Correct. Was it difficult for me not to tweet about the way her necklace perfectly complemented the presence of "Uncut Gems"? Of course. But good luck doing anything but sit bewitched by a chorus of Disney princesses with incredible voices. I apologize to everyone who overhears me singing in the car this week.
New format for the acting clip reels?
In a break from recent years, the clip reel that preceded Brad Pitt's supporting actor win was a montage that mixed scenes from four movies.
The producers behind the show have traditionally rolled out clips one by one.
Why do presenters have presenters?
Beanie Feldstein just introduced Mindy Kaling, who is presenting awards for animated features and shorts, which means presenters have presenters this year. OK ...
Publicists must be working overtime!