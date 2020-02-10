Hollywood's biggest night is here. "Joker" barrels into the 92nd Academy Awards with a leading 11 nominations, but most experts expect the best picture race will boil down to a fight between "1917" and "Parasite."
- Full list of winners
- How to watch on TV and online
- Who makes up the academy? A breakdown of the exclusive Oscars club
We'll have minute-by-minute coverage of the most notable wins, acceptance speeches, jokes and bizarre flubs. Follow along!
Live Blog
New format for the acting clip reels?
In a break from recent years, the clip reel that preceded Brad Pitt's supporting actor win was a montage that mixed scenes from four movies.
The producers behind the show have traditionally rolled out clips one by one.
Why do presenters have presenters?
Beanie Feldstein just introduced Mindy Kaling, who is presenting awards for animated features and shorts, which means presenters have presenters this year. OK ...
Publicists must be working overtime!
Righteous chill
Brad Pitt breaks seal on political messages at Oscars 15 minutes into the show
It took all of 15 minutes and 40 seconds for the Oscars to get political. (We timed it.)
And it happened during the first award of the night.
During his acceptance speech after winning the Academy Award for best supporting actor, Brad Pitt dropped the first barb of the night aimed at the GOP for acquitting President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial. The expectation is it won't be the last.
"They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, and that's 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week," Pitt said.
Fun fact: Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce are no strangers to portraying religious figures
Before starring as Pope Benedict in the "The Two Popes," Anthony Hopkins played a priest in "The Rite" and Methuselah, Noah's grandfather, in the 2014 epic Biblical drama "Noah."
Jonathan Pryce has also taken on a few notable non-secular roles, including the High Sparrow in "Game of Thrones" and Cardinal Thomas Wolsey, a high-ranking Catholic bishop during the reign of Henry VIII, in the BBC historical drama "Wolf Hall."
Know that feel
Steve Martin and Chris Rock call out the academy in comedy stand-up
Chris Rock and Steve Martin delivered a quick stand-up comedy set in which they slightly called out the academy for not nominating any women in the best director category.
Martin said there's something missing from this year's best nominated films.
Rock responded, "Vaginas."
Brad Pitt nabs the first award of the night
OK, that's one down and 23 to go.
Brad Pitt just won the best supporting actor trophy for "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood," Quentin Tarantino's love letter to the fading days of Hollywood's golden age.
In his acceptance speech, Pitt nodded to the absence of witnesses at President Donald Trump's impeachment trial: "They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week. I'm thinking maybe Quentin does a movie about it. In the end, the adults do the right thing."
Pitt, who was recognized for playing (fictional) veteran stuntman Cliff Booth, paid tribute in his speech to Tarantino, co-star Leonard DiCaprio and Hollywood's legions of stunt coordinators and crews.
Who needs a host? Steve Martin and Chris Rock help open the Oscars.
The Oscars may not have had an official host.
But unofficially Sunday night's ceremony had two of them, at least for its opening.
After Janelle Monaé's opening musical performance, former Academy Awards hosts Chris Rock and Steve Martin helped open the event.
"We both hosted the Oscars before," Martin said. "This is such an incredible demotion."
Then the jokes started cascading:
Martin joked that there would be no "La La Land"-"Moonlight"-type mixup this year because the academy was using the new Iowa caucus app.
Chris Rock zings Jeff Bezos
Jeff Bezos, the CEO of Amazon, is at the Oscars — but not above getting burned.
Chris Rock hit Bezos with a couple of solid jokes about his recent divorce while also noting that even after the separation, he's still the richest man in the world.
When Rock asked Steve Martin whether he wanted a crack at Bezos, Martin declined: "I like getting my packages on time."
Janelle Monáe channels Mr. Rogers in musical opening
Singer-actress Janelle Monáe kicked off the show with a rendition of "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" — a nod to Mr. Rogers and the movie "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood," co-starring Oscar nominee Tom Hanks as the famed children's TV host.
She then ditched the bright red cardigan and jumped into an original tune that riffed on some of the other contenders. At one point, she donned a floral dress like the one worn by Florence Pugh in the horror flick "Midsommar."
Billy Porter ("Pose") was on hand to belt a few bars from the Elton John song "I'm Still Standing," featured in the biopic "Rocketman."