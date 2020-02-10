Hollywood's biggest night is here. "Joker" barrels into the 92nd Academy Awards with a leading 11 nominations, but most experts expect the best picture race will boil down to a fight between "1917" and "Parasite."
We'll have minute-by-minute coverage of the most notable wins, acceptance speeches, jokes and bizarre flubs. Follow along!
Live Blog
1975 and 2020
I love montages.
I will always love them.
Laura Dern wins for supporting turn in 'Marriage Story'
Laura Dern, who played a tough-minded divorce attorney in Noah Baumbach's "Marriage Story," just won the best supporting actress trophy — a win that was widely expected after she swept film ceremonies in the lead-up to the Oscars.
In a tearful acceptance speech, Dern dedicated the award to her parents: actress Diane Ladd and actor Bruce Dern.
She is the first actor to win an Oscar for a performance in a movie distributed by Netflix.
Karl Marx gets a shoutout at the Oscars
In the acceptance speech for Netflix's "American Factory," director Julia Reichert quoted Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels while on stage for her Michelle and Barack Obama-produced documentary
Reichert said, "Workers of the world, unite!" — a rallying cry from "The Communist Manifesto."
I wonder what the Netflix execs thought!
Greta Thunberg makes appearance in Oscars clip
Climate activist Greta Thunberg appeared in a clip showcasing the power of documentary films before actor Mark Ruffalo took the stage to present the category.
Instant classic meme, folks
Fun fact: Renée Zellweger’s hair and makeup transformation in 'Judy' included a prosthetic nose and color contacts
The "Judy" hair and makeup team revealed that they had to prosthetically extend the tip of Renée Zellweger's nose to better match Judy Garland's profile. Dark gray contact lenses were fitted to approximate Garland's dark brown eyes, and a cropped walnut-brown wig was fashioned to resemble Garland's iconic hairdo.
Doc produced by Michelle and Barack Obama's company wins
"American Factory," a documentary about cultural turmoil at a manufacturing plant in Ohio, just won the best documentary feature award.
The film was distributed by Netflix and produced by Higher Ground Productions — also known as President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama's foray into Hollywood.
'Little Women' wins Oscar for best costume design
There finally was a little love for "Little Women."
Designer Jacqueline Durran won the period drama's first Academy Award of the night, for best costume design.
Although Durran was favored in the category going into Sunday night, some prognosticators also believed Greta Gerwig stood a good chance of winning for best adapted screenplay for her adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's classic 19th century novel. Instead, Taika Waititi won for "Jojo Rabbit."
Many critics were already annoyed by the snub of Gerwig in the best director field — with all five nominations going to men.
While the film's remaining nominations — for best picture, best actress (Saoirse Ronan) and best supporting actress (Florence Pugh) — have yet to be announced, "Little Women" was not expected to win any of them.
How many Quibis until this commercial is over?
We just saw our first of what we expect to be five Quibi commercials of the night.
The streaming service launching in April is trying to build up its hype, and it has recruited everyone from Kristen Bell to Chrissy Teigen to Tyra Banks for shows on the short-form video platform. (NBC News will produce short news programs for the service.)
Buckle up, because we are in for a Quibi-filled night, year and possibly eternity.
Yes, Chrissy Metz can sing
Yes, Chrissy Metz can sing. Not sure how this is news to anyone, but someone in our newsroom (not naming names) just said, "Wait, she can sing?"
If you like this song, it's called "I'm Standing With You," and it's from the movie "Breakthrough," which Metz also starred in and which will make you bawl crying.