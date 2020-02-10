Hollywood's biggest night is here. "Joker" barrels into the 92nd Academy Awards with a leading 11 nominations, but most experts expect the best picture race will boil down to a fight between "1917" and "Parasite."
Live Blog
Martin Scorsese, celebrated auteur, engages with American culture
Eminem surprises everyone at the Oscars
Lin-Manuel Miranda presented a lengthy original song montage including classics from "The Breakfast Club," "Purple Rain," "Titanic," "La Bamba" and many more.
The clip ended with Eminem in "8 Mile" — and next thing we know ... the rapper comes up on stage to perform "Lose Yourself."
Eminem got a standing ovation after his performance.
"Lose Yourself" was the first rap song ever to win an Academy Award for best original song.
Fun fact: Tom Hanks is a distant cousin of Fred Rogers
According to Ancestry.com, Hanks is Rogers' sixth cousin.
1975 and 2020
I love montages.
I will always love them.
Laura Dern wins for supporting turn in 'Marriage Story'
Laura Dern, who played a tough-minded divorce attorney in Noah Baumbach's "Marriage Story," just won the best supporting actress trophy — a win that was widely expected after she swept film ceremonies in the lead-up to the Oscars.
In a tearful acceptance speech, Dern dedicated the award to her parents: actress Diane Ladd and actor Bruce Dern.
She is the first actor to win an Oscar for a performance in a movie distributed by Netflix.
Karl Marx gets a shoutout at the Oscars
In the acceptance speech for Netflix's "American Factory," director Julia Reichert quoted Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels while on stage for her Michelle and Barack Obama-produced documentary
Reichert said, "Workers of the world, unite!" — a rallying cry from "The Communist Manifesto."
I wonder what the Netflix execs thought!
Greta Thunberg makes appearance in Oscars clip
Climate activist Greta Thunberg appeared in a clip showcasing the power of documentary films before actor Mark Ruffalo took the stage to present the category.
Instant classic meme, folks
Fun fact: Renée Zellweger’s hair and makeup transformation in 'Judy' included a prosthetic nose and color contacts
The "Judy" hair and makeup team revealed that they had to prosthetically extend the tip of Renée Zellweger's nose to better match Judy Garland's profile. Dark gray contact lenses were fitted to approximate Garland's dark brown eyes, and a cropped walnut-brown wig was fashioned to resemble Garland's iconic hairdo.
Doc produced by Michelle and Barack Obama's company wins
"American Factory," a documentary about cultural turmoil at a manufacturing plant in Ohio, just won the best documentary feature award.
The film was distributed by Netflix and produced by Higher Ground Productions — also known as President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama's foray into Hollywood.