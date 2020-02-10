Live Blog

Oscars 2020 live coverage: Winners, best speeches, biggest moments, and more

We'll have minute-by-minute coverage of the most notable wins, acceptance speeches, jokes and bizarre flubs.
Image: The 92nd Academy Awards will be held in Los Angeles on Sun., Feb. 9, 2020.
The 92nd Academy Awards will be held in Los Angeles on Sun., Feb. 9, 2020.Chelsea Stahl / NBC News

Hollywood's biggest night is here. "Joker" barrels into the 92nd Academy Awards with a leading 11 nominations, but most experts expect the best picture race will boil down to a fight between "1917" and "Parasite."

Daniel Arkin

35m ago / 2:46 AM UTC

'1917' gets its first trophy of the night

Sam Mendes' searing World War I drama, which could triumph in the best picture race at the end of the night, just picked up its first prize: best sound mixing.

Lara Horwitz

37m ago / 2:44 AM UTC

Fun fact: '1917' was inspired by true events

Director Sam Mendes based the film on war stories told to him by his grandfather Alfred Mendes, who fought in World War I.

Daniel Arkin

44m ago / 2:37 AM UTC

Martin Scorsese, celebrated auteur, engages with American culture

Nicole Acevedo

38m ago / 2:43 AM UTC

Eminem surprises everyone at the Oscars

Lin-Manuel Miranda presented a lengthy original song montage including classics from "The Breakfast Club," "Purple Rain," "Titanic," "La Bamba" and many more.

The clip ended with Eminem in "8 Mile" — and next thing we know ... the rapper comes up on stage to perform "Lose Yourself."

Eminem got a standing ovation after his performance.

"Lose Yourself" was the first rap song ever to win an Academy Award for best original song.

Lara Horwitz

44m ago / 2:37 AM UTC

Fun fact: Tom Hanks is a distant cousin of Fred Rogers

According to Ancestry.com, Hanks is Rogers' sixth cousin

Jason Abbruzzese

49m ago / 2:32 AM UTC

1975 and 2020

Daniel Arkin

52m ago / 2:29 AM UTC

I love montages.

I will always love them.

Daniel Arkin

11m ago / 3:10 AM UTC

Laura Dern wins for supporting turn in 'Marriage Story'

Laura Dern, who played a tough-minded divorce attorney in Noah Baumbach's "Marriage Story," just won the best supporting actress trophy — a win that was widely expected after she swept film ceremonies in the lead-up to the Oscars.

In a tearful acceptance speech, Dern dedicated the award to her parents: actress Diane Ladd and actor Bruce Dern.

She is the first actor to win an Oscar for a performance in a movie distributed by Netflix.

Laura Dern and Diane Ladd attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on Feb. 09, 2020 in Hollywood, Calif.Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Ben Kesslen

54m ago / 2:27 AM UTC

Karl Marx gets a shoutout at the Oscars

In the acceptance speech for Netflix's "American Factory," director Julia Reichert quoted Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels while on stage for her Michelle and Barack Obama-produced documentary

Reichert said, "Workers of the world, unite!" — a rallying cry from "The Communist Manifesto."

I wonder what the Netflix execs thought!

Nicole Acevedo

58m ago / 2:24 AM UTC

Greta Thunberg makes appearance in Oscars clip

Climate activist Greta Thunberg appeared in a clip showcasing the power of documentary films before actor Mark Ruffalo took the stage to present the category.

Daniel Arkin

1h ago / 2:18 AM UTC

Instant classic meme, folks

NBC News