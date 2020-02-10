Hollywood's biggest night is here. "Joker" barrels into the 92nd Academy Awards with a leading 11 nominations, but most experts expect the best picture race will boil down to a fight between "1917" and "Parasite."
Follow along!
President Obama sends congrats to doc co-produced by his company
"American Factory," winner of the best documentary feature award, was co-produced by Higher Ground Productions — the company founded by the Obamas.
This has descended into chaos.
Eminem? Randy Newman with no introduction? A boneless rap recapping the show?
We, your dedicated and steadfast livebloggers, are just as confused as you are. This broadcast has descended into chaos.
Another hour to go! Stay with us; we will try our best to make sense of it.
'Ford v Ferrari' wins what may be last Oscar for 20th Century Fox
The best sound editing Oscar, which that went to "Ford v Ferrari," could very well be the last Academy Award in 20th Century Fox's esteemed history.
Last year, Disney removed "Fox" from the name of the studio after buying it as part of a larger $71 billion deal for Fox's entertainment holdings. The movie division is now called 20th Century Studios.
Over the course of its run, 20th Century Fox won 12 best picture Oscars on a 78 whopping nominations.
'1917' gets its first trophy of the night
Sam Mendes' searing World War I drama, which could triumph in the best picture race at the end of the night, just picked up its first prize: best sound mixing.
Fun fact: '1917' was inspired by true events
Director Sam Mendes based the film on war stories told to him by his grandfather Alfred Mendes, who fought in World War I.
Martin Scorsese, celebrated auteur, engages with American culture
Eminem surprises everyone at the Oscars
Lin-Manuel Miranda presented a lengthy original song montage including classics from "The Breakfast Club," "Purple Rain," "Titanic," "La Bamba" and many more.
The clip ended with Eminem in "8 Mile" — and next thing we know ... the rapper comes up on stage to perform "Lose Yourself."
Eminem got a standing ovation after his performance.
"Lose Yourself" was the first rap song ever to win an Academy Award for best original song.
Fun fact: Tom Hanks is a distant cousin of Fred Rogers
According to Ancestry.com, Hanks is Rogers' sixth cousin.
1975 and 2020
I love montages.
I will always love them.
Laura Dern wins for supporting turn in 'Marriage Story'
Laura Dern, who played a tough-minded divorce attorney in Noah Baumbach's "Marriage Story," just won the best supporting actress trophy — a win that was widely expected after she swept film ceremonies in the lead-up to the Oscars.
In a tearful acceptance speech, Dern dedicated the award to her parents: actress Diane Ladd and actor Bruce Dern.
She is the first actor to win an Oscar for a performance in a movie distributed by Netflix.