Hollywood's biggest night came and went with surprise wins, political moments and a lot of ... singing. "Parasite," Bong Joon-ho's twisted social thriller, took home the biggest prize of the night, winning best picture. Joaquin Phoenix and Renée Zellweger both gave memorable acceptance speeches. And '1917' beat a crowded field for visual effects Oscar.
Catch up on the full night of major moments, musical numbers and our commentary throughout the 92nd Academy Awards.
Live Blog
May we all mourn our lost invitations to the Jellicle Ball
Yes, James Corden and Rebel Wilson used their "Cats" characters to re-horrify and remind us of what feline-centric terrors we once played witness to, but most important ... actually, that's it.
Their mere presence reminded us that we should all have seen "Cats" by now. That we should have paid our hard-earned dollars to watch them sing and dance like CGI cats as we were forced to scream at the screen, "WHY?" That all that glitters isn't gold. And that if we have anything bad to say about the Jellicle Ball, then there's a reason we were not invited.
Fun fact: Arguably the most uncomfortable scene in 'Bombshell' was shot only once
The scene in which Roger Ailes (John Lithgow) asks Kayla Pospisil (Margot Robbie) to lift up her skirt was filmed with multiple cameras capturing all the angles at once. Director Jay Roach said he didn't want Robbie to need to perform the scene for more than one take.
Brie Larson let us know what Taika Waititi did with his Academy Award
We all sometimes wonder what celebrities do with their Academy Awards after they walk off the Oscars stage.
Brie Larson gave us a glimpse of what actor and filmmaker Taika Waititi did with his after he win for best adapted screenplay for "Jojo Rabbit."
Larson posted a video on her Instagram story showing Waititi putting his award under the seat in front of him while Oscar Isaac and Salma Hayek were on stage presenting an award.
Waititi won his first Oscar, making him the first person of indigenous descent to ever receive the honor in the screenwriting category. He is of Maori and Jewish descent.
Fun fact: 'Joker' fans believe a Heath Ledger Easter egg was hidden in the film
While "Joker" made numerous references to the Batman universe, fans believe the ambulances in the film, which bear a resemblance to Heath Ledger's Joker, are a nod to "The Dark Night."
When did this become the Grammy Awards?
The guiding principle of the 92nd Academy Awards seems to have been borrowed from Jake Gyllenhaal's character in John Mulaney's recent Netflix special.
Good news! 'Downhill' might be really good!
Thanks to the onstage banter/timing/camaraderie of Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell while presenting best editing and best cinematography, we have been given hope: Their coming comedy, "Downhill," might be hilarious. Which, frankly, we all need. The movie, slated to open Friday, is the American version of "Force Majeure" (only a little lighter), and stars the two as a long-married couple. And frankly, I will gladly accept this. Some of us (hello) are going through real "Veep" withdrawal and are desperate for any version of President Selena Meyer, aka Julia Louis-Dreyfus, aka our queen.
'Ford v Ferrari' scoops up second award of the night
"Ford v Ferrari," an exhilarating racing drama and top-tier Dad Movie, drove off with the best editing award. It won for sound editing earlier in the night. (Honestly, that feels like hours ago.)
Roger Deakins wins for best cinematography
The physical assault it took to make World War I drama "1917" ensured there was no battle for the best achievement in cinematography Oscar.
Roger Deakins won, as predicted, for the sheer technical achievement of shooting the film to look as if it was entirely shot in one take.
That it was done in seven- or eight-minute sequences and expertly stitched together to sell the illusion doesn't make it any less of a feat.
It was the second Oscar for Deakins on his fourth nomination.
President Obama sends congrats to doc co-produced by his company
"American Factory," winner of the best documentary feature award, was co-produced by Higher Ground Productions — the company founded by the Obamas.
This has descended into chaos.
Eminem? Randy Newman with no introduction? A boneless rap recapping the show?
We, your dedicated and steadfast livebloggers, are just as confused as you are. This broadcast has descended into chaos.
Another hour to go! Stay with us; we will try our best to make sense of it.
'Ford v Ferrari' wins what may be last Oscar for 20th Century Fox
The best sound editing Oscar, which that went to "Ford v Ferrari," could very well be the last Academy Award in 20th Century Fox's esteemed history.
Last year, Disney removed "Fox" from the name of the studio after buying it as part of a larger $71 billion deal for Fox's entertainment holdings. The movie division is now called 20th Century Studios.
Over the course of its run, 20th Century Fox won 12 best picture Oscars on a 78 whopping nominations.