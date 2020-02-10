Hollywood's biggest night came and went with surprise wins, political moments and a lot of ... singing. "Parasite," Bong Joon-ho's twisted social thriller, took home the biggest prize of the night, winning best picture. Joaquin Phoenix and Renée Zellweger both gave memorable acceptance speeches. And '1917' beat a crowded field for visual effects Oscar.
Fun fact: 'The Irishman' is based on the book 'I Heard You Paint Houses'
The book's title, "I Heard You Paint Houses," were the first words Jimmy Hoffa ever spoke to Frank "The Irishman" Sheeran. On "The Tonight Show," Robert De Niro explained that the term, along with "I also do my own carpentry work," refer to both the hit and the cleanup.
Did Joaquin Phoenix win best actor or best activist?
No one was laughing during "Joker" star Joaquin Phoenix's acceptance speech.
While accepting the Oscar for best actor, Phoenix turned the podium into a pulpit, launching into a impassioned plea to "give voice to the voiceless."
"I think at times we feel we champion different causes, but for me, I see commonality. I think whether we're talking about gender inequality, racism, queer rights, animal rights, we're talking about injustice," he said.
He admonished humans for plundering the natural resources of the planet — mentioning the artificial impregnation of cows as an example.
Activism over acting has been a theme of Phoenix's speeches all awards season.
"I feel conflicted, because so many of my fellow actors that are deserving don't have that same privilege," Phoenix said in accepting his acting award at the BAFTAs last weekend. "I think that we send a very clear message to people of color that you're not welcome here."
Phoenix got emotional as he closed his speech with some words from his late brother, River Phoenix, who died in 1993 of a drug overdose when Joaquin was days away from turning 19.
"When he was 17, my brother wrote this lyric, he said, 'Run to the rescue with love, and peace will follow," Phoenix said.
Renée Zellweger wins for her bravura lead performance in 'Judy'
No surprise here either: Renée Zellweger triumphed in the best actress category for her spot-on portrayal of Judy Garland in "Judy."
Zellweger last won an Oscar in 2004 for her supporting turn in "Cold Mountain."
'Joker' composer Hildur Guðnadóttir is the first woman to win best original score in two decades
Icelandic composer Hildur Guðnadóttir is the first woman to win an Academy Award for best original score in two decades.
She delivered an empowering speech after receiving her Oscar for her work in "Joker."
"To the girls, to the women, to the mothers, to the daughters who hear the music bubbling within — please speak up. We need to hear your voices," Guðnadóttir said.
The last woman to have won an Academy Award for best original score was Anne Dudley, for her work in "The Full Monty" back in 1997.
What did Kobe Bryant win an Oscar for?
While Kobe Bryant's name is synonymous with basketball championships and not necessarily Hollywood award shows, he earned his Oscar in 2018. Bryant took home the trophy for best animated short film along with Glen Keane, who animated and directed the short, called "Dear Basketball." It featured music by John Williams, an award-winning composer who worked on the "Star Wars" movies, "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" and several other classics. Read more here.
Joaquin Phoenix wins for 'Joker,' as expected
No shocker: Joaquin Phoenix, who depicted a social outcast's descent into madness and violence in the edgy origin story "Joker," is your winner for best actor.
In Memoriam segment leaves off Robert Conrad, Orson Bean
This has been such a horribly tragic week for Hollywood that several actors didn't make the In Memoriam segment at Sunday's Oscars because they died too recently.
"The Wild Wild West" star Robert Conrad died Saturday of congestive heart failure, one day after 91-year-old Orson Bean was struck and killed by a car while crossing the street.
The segment, delivered to Billie Eilish singing the Beatles' "Yesterday," was already stuffed with enough huge names to fill a movie marquee, including Kobe Bryant, Doris Day, Peter Fonda and Kirk Douglas.
'1917' and 'Parasite' are Oscar worthy — for different reasons
In a close battle between favorites for the best picture Oscar, it's the World War I epic "1917" that has stormed to front-runner status this awards season. But another consensus contender, the South Korean genre-twisting drama "Parasite," seems to have been steadily leaching votes over the past few weeks.
There will be suspense as the final envelope is opened, but both films deserve the most important honor in the film industry — for different reasons. Read the full story.
'Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood' was Luke Perry's last movie
Luke Perry, who suffered a massive stroke in late February 2019 and died March 4, portrayed real actor Wayne Maunder, who is in one of the shows that Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) stars in in "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood."
Burt Reynolds, who died in September 2018, was originally cast as George Spahn. Unfortunately, Reynolds passed away before filming his scenes. Tarantino proudly acknowledges that Reynolds was present at the first table read, making it his last performance.
Fun fact: 'Parasite' director Bong Joon-ho's interpreter is also a filmmaker
Interpreter Sharon Choi has gained her own fandom as she's made the rounds with "parasite" director Bong Hoon-jo this awards season.
In a post-Golden Globes interview, Bong told reporters that Choi is also a filmmaker. Choi bashfully agreed, saying she wants to direct.