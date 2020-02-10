Hollywood's biggest night came and went with surprise wins, political moments and a lot of ... singing. "Parasite," Bong Joon-ho's twisted social thriller, took home the biggest prize of the night, winning best picture. Joaquin Phoenix and Renée Zellweger both gave memorable acceptance speeches. And '1917' beat a crowded field for visual effects Oscar.
'Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood' was Luke Perry's last movie
Luke Perry, who suffered a massive stroke in late February 2019 and died March 4, portrayed real actor Wayne Maunder, who is in one of the shows that Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) stars in in "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood."
Burt Reynolds, who died in September 2018, was originally cast as George Spahn. Unfortunately, Reynolds passed away before filming his scenes. Tarantino proudly acknowledges that Reynolds was present at the first table read, making it his last performance.
Fun fact: 'Parasite' director Bong Joon-ho's interpreter is also a filmmaker
Interpreter Sharon Choi has gained her own fandom as she's made the rounds with "parasite" director Bong Hoon-jo this awards season.
In a post-Golden Globes interview, Bong told reporters that Choi is also a filmmaker. Choi bashfully agreed, saying she wants to direct.
Bong Joon-ho wins best director!
Bong Joon-ho, the celebrated and daring South Korean auteur behind "Parasite," was just crowned best director.
"I thought I was done for the day and ready to relax," Bong said through an interpreter, nodding to his earlier wins for best original screenplay and best international feature.
In his heartfelt acceptance speech, Bong paid tribute to Martin Scorsese ("The Irishman"), quoting one of his sayings ("The most personal is the most creative") and eliciting a standing ovation for the famed filmmaker.
Bong also tipped his proverbial hat to Quentin Tarantino ("Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"), Sam Mendes ("1917") and Todd Phillips ("Joker").
A reminder that all women are superheroes
Before introducing Irish conductor Eímear Noone — the first woman to conduct (ever!) at the Academy Awards — two superheroes (Brie Larson and Gal Gadot) and the woman who paved the way for them, Sigourney Weaver, sent a strong message out to audiences: They intended to form a fight club that all people could join, but the loser would be stuck fielding questions like "What's it like to be a woman in Hollywood?"
'Parasite's' youngest star gets in on Oscar celebration
The raucous cheers for "Parasite" weren't confined to the Dolby Theatre.
The film's youngest star, 8-year-old actor Jeong Hyeonjun, was photographed in his Seoul home jumping for joy after his film won the Oscar for best original screenplay. It was the first Academy Award on a historic night for the South Korean drama, which also won the Oscar for best international feature film, along with Bong Joon-ho, who won for best director, and it remained in contention for best picture honors.
Fun fact: Latin Grammy winner Rosalía marked her film debut in 'Pain and Glory'
She plays one of Penélope Cruz's friends during the river scene, in which she also sings.
Fun fact: Elton John did not take his last name from John Lennon
Contrary to what "Rocketman" depicts, Elton John, born Reginald Kenneth Dwight, did not take the "John" in his stage name from the Beatles' John Lennon.
According to Rolling Stone, the first part of his stage name is from his Bluesology bandmate Elton Long, while the second part is from John Baldry, a mainstay of the 1960s London rock scene who was one of his earliest mentors.
No surprise: 'Parasite' wins best international feature
Bong Joon-ho's genre-bending tale of class warfare just won the best international feature Oscar, as just about everyone expected. But will it pull double duty with a history-making best picture victory? We'll find out in the next 30 to 45 minutes!
'1917' beats a crowded field for visual effects Oscar
The World War I epic "1917" took the Oscar for best visual effects, beating out some Hulk-size competition in the category, including Marvel's "Avengers: Endgame."
Disney came up empty-handed despite having three of the highest-profile and showiest nominees in "Avengers," "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" and "The Lion King." The CGI de-aging effects in the other nominee, "The Irishman," were not well received by many critics, and it probably was never a real contender.
But the effects in "1917" were award-worthy precisely because they were subtle. Director Sam Mendes needed an army of FX wizards to help make the film look as if it was shot completely in one take — even though it wasn't.
Jonas Rivera finds out he's the first U.S.-born Latino to win multiple Oscars
Although Jennifer Lopez didn't earn an Oscar nomination for "Hustlers," the 2020 Academy Awards turned out nonetheless be a groundbreaking night for Latinos after "Toy Story 4" producer Jonas Rivera won an Oscar for best animated feature.
Rivera, who previously an Academy Award for the 2015 film "Inside Out," is the first U.S.-born Latino to win multiple Oscars.
"As if my mind couldn't be more blown about the last five minutes, thank you for that," Rivera said during a backstage interview after interviewers informed him that he had made history Sunday. "I'm a little bit out of my body right now. It means the world to me. I can't even really put it into words."
While Rivera, who is Mexican American, doesn't speak Spanish fluently, he said that he feels connected to his Latino identity and that he tries to bring his culture into his work, as he did in "Toy Story 4" by hiring Jay Hernandez to play Bonnie's father. Rivera was particularly close to his Mexican grandfather, to whom he dedicated the animated feature "Up."
"The only Spanish I learned was when my grandparents would fight," Rivera said. "You work hard, you put your guts into it ... and it does happen."
May we all mourn our lost invitations to the Jellicle Ball
Yes, James Corden and Rebel Wilson used their "Cats" characters to re-horrify and remind us of what feline-centric terrors we once played witness to, but most important ... actually, that's it.
Their mere presence reminded us that we should all have seen "Cats" by now. That we should have paid our hard-earned dollars to watch them sing and dance like CGI cats as we were forced to scream at the screen, "WHY?" That all that glitters isn't gold. And that if we have anything bad to say about the Jellicle Ball, then there's a reason we were not invited.