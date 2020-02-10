Hollywood's biggest night came and went with surprise wins, political moments and a lot of ... singing. "Parasite," Bong Joon-ho's twisted social thriller, took home the biggest prize of the night, winning best picture. Joaquin Phoenix and Renée Zellweger both gave memorable acceptance speeches. And '1917' beat a crowded field for visual effects Oscar.
- Full list of winners
- Who makes up the academy? A breakdown of the exclusive Oscars club
- From Iowa chaos to Jeff Bezos, watch the Oscars’ best political jokes
Catch up on the full night of major moments, musical numbers and our commentary throughout the 92nd Academy Awards.
Live Blog
What did Kobe Bryant win an Oscar for?
While Kobe Bryant's name is synonymous with basketball championships and not necessarily Hollywood award shows, he earned his Oscar in 2018. Bryant took home the trophy for best animated short film along with Glen Keane, who animated and directed the short, called "Dear Basketball." It featured music by John Williams, an award-winning composer who worked on the "Star Wars" movies, "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" and several other classics. Read more here.
Joaquin Phoenix wins for 'Joker,' as expected
No shocker: Joaquin Phoenix, who depicted a social outcast's descent into madness and violence in the edgy origin story "Joker," is your winner for best actor.
In Memoriam segment leaves off Robert Conrad, Orson Bean
This has been such a horribly tragic week for Hollywood that several actors didn't make the In Memoriam segment at Sunday's Oscars because they died too recently.
"The Wild Wild West" star Robert Conrad died Saturday of congestive heart failure, one day after 91-year-old Orson Bean was struck and killed by a car while crossing the street.
The segment, delivered to Billie Eilish singing the Beatles' "Yesterday," was already stuffed with enough huge names to fill a movie marquee, including Kobe Bryant, Doris Day, Peter Fonda and Kirk Douglas.
'1917' and 'Parasite' are Oscar worthy — for different reasons
In a close battle between favorites for the best picture Oscar, it's the World War I epic "1917" that has stormed to front-runner status this awards season. But another consensus contender, the South Korean genre-twisting drama "Parasite," seems to have been steadily leaching votes over the past few weeks.
There will be suspense as the final envelope is opened, but both films deserve the most important honor in the film industry — for different reasons. Read the full story.
'Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood' was Luke Perry's last movie
Luke Perry, who suffered a massive stroke in late February 2019 and died March 4, portrayed real actor Wayne Maunder, who is in one of the shows that Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) stars in in "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood."
Burt Reynolds, who died in September 2018, was originally cast as George Spahn. Unfortunately, Reynolds passed away before filming his scenes. Tarantino proudly acknowledges that Reynolds was present at the first table read, making it his last performance.
Fun fact: 'Parasite' director Bong Joon-ho's interpreter is also a filmmaker
Interpreter Sharon Choi has gained her own fandom as she's made the rounds with "parasite" director Bong Hoon-jo this awards season.
In a post-Golden Globes interview, Bong told reporters that Choi is also a filmmaker. Choi bashfully agreed, saying she wants to direct.
Bong Joon-ho wins best director!
Bong Joon-ho, the celebrated and daring South Korean auteur behind "Parasite," was just crowned best director.
"I thought I was done for the day and ready to relax," Bong said through an interpreter, nodding to his earlier wins for best original screenplay and best international feature.
In his heartfelt acceptance speech, Bong paid tribute to Martin Scorsese ("The Irishman"), quoting one of his sayings ("The most personal is the most creative") and eliciting a standing ovation for the famed filmmaker.
Bong also tipped his proverbial hat to Quentin Tarantino ("Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"), Sam Mendes ("1917") and Todd Phillips ("Joker").
A reminder that all women are superheroes
Before introducing Irish conductor Eímear Noone — the first woman to conduct (ever!) at the Academy Awards — two superheroes (Brie Larson and Gal Gadot) and the woman who paved the way for them, Sigourney Weaver, sent a strong message out to audiences: They intended to form a fight club that all people could join, but the loser would be stuck fielding questions like "What's it like to be a woman in Hollywood?"
'Parasite's' youngest star gets in on Oscar celebration
The raucous cheers for "Parasite" weren't confined to the Dolby Theatre.
The film's youngest star, 8-year-old actor Jeong Hyeonjun, was photographed in his Seoul home jumping for joy after his film won the Oscar for best original screenplay. It was the first Academy Award on a historic night for the South Korean drama, which also won the Oscar for best international feature film, along with Bong Joon-ho, who won for best director, and it remained in contention for best picture honors.
Fun fact: Latin Grammy winner Rosalía marked her film debut in 'Pain and Glory'
She plays one of Penélope Cruz's friends during the river scene, in which she also sings.