The time has come for the 93rd Academy Awards and Hollywood's biggest night of the year.
After more than a year of pandemic lockdowns — and some memorable, if muted, awards acceptance speeches leading up to tonight — the film industry is gearing up to celebrate the best films of the past year and more.
The Oscars kick off at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The show will be taking place at the Dolby Theater with parts of it also happening at Union Station in Los Angeles.
We’ll be live-blogging all the top moments and breaking down the big wins. Check back regularly for all the latest.
Live Blog
Follow along with the full list of nominees
Can't remember if your favorite animated short made the cut?
Check out the full list of nominees here.
We'll be updating the list throughout the event with all the latest winners.
Here's how to watch the awards show tonight
The live show will air on ABC and be livestreamed on the ABC app starting at 8 p.m. ET.
If you're thinking that April seems a little late for the Oscars, you're right. It was originally supposed to air Feb. 28, but the ceremony was postponed due to COVID-19.
For the first time part of the show will be held at L.A.'s Union Station, along with its usual venue of The Dolby Theater, but there aren't a lot of details otherwise. Thanks to the pandemic restrictions, only nominees, their guest and presenters are being permitted to attend, according to an email from Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences president David Rubin, per USA Today.
Find everything you need to know about the awards show here.
What to watch for during tonight's ceremony
Hollywood will hit pause on a pandemic-triggered existential crisis Sunday night as it honors some of the finest movies released in 2020 and the early months of 2021 — an eclectic crop of small-scale dramas that got a chance to shine in a year without blockbusters.
“Mank,” David Fincher’s ode to Tinseltown’s storied past, leads the pack of contenders with 10 nominations — but “Nomadland,” Chloé Zhao’s portrait of the itinerant life in the American West, is favored to scoop up the best picture prize.
Here’s a look at some of the key storylines at the 93rd Academy Awards.
The Oscars are nearly here! Are you tuning in or turning it off this year?
After a year of work-from-home loungewear, are you putting on your finest formal outfit to celebrate the 93rd Academy Awards? Or are you part of the declining viewership that dismisses awards shows as elitist cultural slogs?
