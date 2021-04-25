The time has come for the 93rd Academy Awards and Hollywood's biggest night of the year.

After more than a year of pandemic lockdowns — and some memorable, if muted, awards acceptance speeches leading up to tonight — the film industry is gearing up to celebrate the best films of the past year and more.

The Oscars kick off at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The show will be taking place at the Dolby Theater with parts of it also happening at Union Station in Los Angeles.

We’ll be live-blogging all the top moments and breaking down the big wins. Check back regularly for all the latest.