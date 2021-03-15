IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Oscar nominations: 'Mank' leads pack of contenders with 10 nominations

David Fincher's ode to old Hollywood is one of eight movies competing for best picture.
Gary Oldman as Herman Mankiewicz and Tom Pelphrey as Joe Mankiewicz in Mank.Netflix
By Daniel Arkin

"Mank," David Fincher's portrait of old Hollywood, led the pack of nominees for the 93rd Academy Awards announced Monday morning, scooping up 10 nominations, including best picture.

The other films vying for best picture are "The Father," "Judas and the Black Messiah," "Minari," "Nomadland," "Promising Young Woman," "Sound of Metal" and "The Trial of the Chicago 7."

The nominations were announced via livestream by actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and pop singer Nick Jonas.

The ceremony will be held April 25, eight weeks later than originally planned because of the effect of the pandemic on the movie industry.

