"Mank," David Fincher's portrait of old Hollywood, led the pack of nominees for the 93rd Academy Awards announced Monday morning, scooping up 10 nominations, including best picture.

The other films vying for best picture are "The Father," "Judas and the Black Messiah," "Minari," "Nomadland," "Promising Young Woman," "Sound of Metal" and "The Trial of the Chicago 7."

The nominations were announced via livestream by actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and pop singer Nick Jonas.

The ceremony will be held April 25, eight weeks later than originally planned because of the effect of the pandemic on the movie industry.

