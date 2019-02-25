Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 24, 2019, 10:55 PM GMT / Updated Feb. 25, 2019, 12:15 AM GMT By NBC News

Hollywood, coming off the rockiest and most blunder-prone awards season in recent memory, heads into the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday night (8 p.m. ET on ABC) without a best picture frontrunner and without a host. Here's how to watch the Oscars on TV and online. We'll be live blogging the red carpet and main event right here, so check back for updates throughout the night!

