Oscars 2020 live coverage: Red carpet, winners, best speeches and more

By NBC News
Hollywood's biggest night is here. "Joker" barrels into the 92nd Academy Awards with a leading 11 nominations, but most experts expect the best picture race will boil down to a fight between "1917" and "Parasite."
- How to watch on TV and online
- Who makes up the academy? A breakdown of the exclusive Oscars club
- What the Oscars overlooked: NBC News readers shared their most underrated movies of 2019
We'll have minute-by-minute coverage of the most notable wins, acceptance speeches, jokes and bizarre flubs. Follow along!