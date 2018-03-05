He set aside the snark for an earnest appeal for safer workplaces: "We can't let bad behavior slide anymore. The world is watching us. We need to set an example."

In one of the most powerful moments of the night, three actresses who have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct — Ashley Judd, Anabella Sciorra and Salma Hayek — took to the stage at the Dolby Theatre in Hollwyood and received a standing ovation.

"We work together to make sure the next 90 years empower these limitless possibilities of equality, diversity, inclusion and intersectionality," Judd said. "That's what this year has promised us."

The trio introduced a video segment about #MeToo that featured clips from barrier-breaking projects like the empowering superhero epic "Wonder Woman" and the racial satire "Get Out."

Jordan Peele accepts the Oscar for best original screenplay for "Get Out." Lucas Jackson / Reuters

Jordan Peele made history as the first African-American to earn an Oscar for best original screenplay, winning for his script to "Get Out," a box-office smash he also directed.

Peele said he was uncertain the movie would ever get off the ground, but "I kept coming back to it because I knew if someone would let me make this movie, that people would hear it and people would see it."

"I want to dedicate this to all the people who raised my voice and let me make this movie," Peele added.

The acting awards went to stars who were widely predicted to get the gold: Frances McDormand (lead actress, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"), Gary Oldman (lead actor, "Darkest Hour"), Allison Janney (supporting actress, "I, Tonya"), and Sam Rockwell (supporting actor, "Three Billboards").