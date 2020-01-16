Tell us: What did you think was the most overlooked movie of 2019 — and why?

There's more to watch than just the Oscar nominees.
Image: Jonathan Majors and Jimmie Fails star in "The Last Black Man in San Francisco."
Jonathan Majors and Jimmie Fails star in "The Last Black Man in San Francisco."

By Daniel Arkin

Academy Awards voters nominated dozens of feature-length films this year, from box-office behemoths ("Joker," "Frozen II") and high-profile dramas ("The Irishman," "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood") to a handful of art-house favorites, most notably "Parasite." But hundreds of other movies from around the world in virtually every genre were left out of the running, including projects that struggled to secure theatrical distribution or break through the noise on streaming services.

That's why we want to open up the cultural conversation and put a spotlight on the hidden gems and small-scale masterpieces that you think deserve more attention and recognition. What was the most overlooked movie you saw last year? We're going to compile and curate some of the most interesting and eclectic responses in the run-up to the 92nd Academy Awards on Feb. 9.

