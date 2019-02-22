Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 22, 2019, 11:13 PM GMT By Olivia Roos

It’s going to be another record breaking year at the 91st Oscars ceremony, filled with a diverse range of potential wins. With nominations for “Roma” and “If Beale Street Could Talk” as well as "BlacKkKlansman" and “Black Panther,” this year’s Oscar hopefulsare looking to be anything but repetitive.

Here are all the notable historic wins that could take place Sunday.

1. First Indigenous person to win best actress

This is also Yalitza Aparicio’s first ever film and nomination for “Roma.”

2. Netflix's first win for best picture

Netflix might take home its first best picture Oscar for "Roma."

3. First win for a black director

Not only is this Spike Lee’s first Oscar nomination for best director for “BlacKkKlansman,” but this would also be his first ever Oscar win besides his honorary award in 2015.

4. A superhero movie's first best picture win

The “The Dark Knight” was close in 2008, but "Black Panther" would be the first to win for best picture.

5. First person to win for both lead acting and original song

Lady Gaga would be the first person to take home both awards for her portrayal of Ally in “A Star is Born” and her original song "Shallow."

6. First Latina to win for best picture

Venezuelan-born producer Gabriela Rodriguez would win for her work in “Roma.”

7. Most LGBTQ films nominated

Not a win per se, but this is the largest number of LGBTQ-inclusive films nominated in a single year.

8. First African-American to win for best production design

Hannah Beachler is nominated for her work on "Black Panther."

9. Most nominated person never to win

Glenn Close, who holds a record for being nominated seven times without ever winning, could beat it with her best actress nomination in "The Wife."

10. First person to win both best director and best cinematography for a single film

Alfonso Cuarón could be the first person to win this duo of awards in a single year for his film “Roma.”

11. Regina King's first Oscar win

King has been sweeping the awards circuit for best supporting actress in “If Beale Street Could Talk.”