What to know about this year’s Emmy Awards: How to watch, what time it starts, who’s hosting and more

The 2023 Emmy Awards are almost here. No, that’s not a typo.

The celebration of television that airs live Monday night was delayed four months by the Hollywood strikes, which shut down the industry and forced award show producers to shuffle their calendars. But the strikes are in the rearview mirror, and the organizers of the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are ready to roll out the red carpet.

Here’s a guide to the show. Don’t forget to follow NBCNews.com’s live coverage of all the best (and worst!) speeches, jokes, looks and more.

How to watch (or stream) the Emmys

The three-hour live telecast from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles kicks off at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on Fox, and it will be available to stream Tuesday on Hulu. (The broadcast network that presents the Emmys changes each year. The show aired on NBC and Peacock in 2022.)

Who is hosting?

Anthony Anderson is this year’s emcee. The actor and comedian is arguably best known for starring on the ABC sitcom “black-ish.” Anderson, who was nominated for seven acting Emmys for his lead role on “black-ish,” currently hosts the Fox game show “We Are Family.”

“With our industry’s recent challenges behind us, we can get back to what we love — dressing up and honoring ourselves,” Anderson said in a statement when his hosting gig was announced.

Who is presenting?

The performers tapped to announce winners include some of the night’s nominees, including Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”), Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”), Pedro Pascal (“The Last of Us”), Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”) and Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”).

They’ll be joined by familiar faces such as Jason Bateman, Jodie Foster, Jon Hamm and Ken Jeong, according to the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Who are the major nominees?

Emmy voters are honoring shows that aired between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023.

In the race for outstanding drama, the eight nominees are Disney+’s “Andor,” AMC’s “Better Call Saul,” Netflix’s “The Crown,” HBO’s “House of the Dragon,” HBO’s “The Last of Us,” HBO’s “Succession,” HBO’s “The White Lotus” and Showtime’s “Yellowjackets.”

The eight nominees for outstanding comedy are ABC’s “Abbott Elementary,” HBO’s “Barry,” FX’s “The Bear,” Amazon Freevee’s “Jury Duty,” Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” Apple TV’s “Ted Lasso” and Netflix’s “Wednesday.”

“Succession” leads the pack of contenders, with 14 nominations in the major categories. The second, Sicily-set installment of “The White Lotus” is close behind, with 12 nods in the major races. As is usually the case, HBO projects are front and center.

Who is expected to win?

The final season of “Succession” seems to be a lock for best drama series, especially after the acclaimed portrait of corporate and familial dysfunction won equivalent honors at the Golden Globes.

The best comedy series race is less clear-cut. Variety predicts that “Abbott Elementary” will win. Ten of the editors of Gold Derby, an awards prediction website, picked “Ted Lasso,” which took home the top prize in 2022 and 2021; an eleventh editor chose “The Bear.”

Netflix’s “Beef” is expected to triumph in the category that recognizes limited or anthology series. The series put in a strong showing at the Golden Globes, picking up three awards, and the buzzy miniseries drew raves from critics.

In the lead actor races at the Emmys, the front-runners appear to be Kieran Culkin (“Succession”), Sarah Snook (“Succession”), Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”), Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”), Steven Yeun (“Beef”) and Ali Wong (“Beef”).