There's still time to catch up on the movies nominated for the Oscars. The 92nd Academy Awards are Feb. 9, one week from Sunday, and there are plenty of ways to get caught up:
Netflix
For the first time, Netflix is home to the most contenders among any streaming company, with 24 Oscar nominees. Disney comes second with 23 nominations.
Netflix has two contenders for the best picture prize: “Marriage Story” and “The Irishman.” The two movies picked up nominations in a host of other categories, as did “Two Popes,” which is an entrant in the best acting and best adapted screenplay.
Netflix is also the place to find: “I Lost My Body” and “Klaus,” both in the best animated feature category. It also houses two best documentary entrants, “American Factory” and “The Edge of Democracy.” “Life Overtakes Me” won a nod for best documentary short.
Disney+
The live action movie “Lion King” is nominated in the visual effects category and is currently live on Disney’s new online entertainment platform as of Jan. 28. “Toy Story 4” is due to land Feb. 5. “Kitbull” and “Avengers: Endgame” are also still available to watch.
Hulu
The streaming video service, owned by Disney and Comcast, is streaming “Honeyland,” a best foreign language and best documentary entrant; “Missing Link,” a best animated feature contender; along with “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” which was nominated for best musical score and animated feature. The company says “Parasite,” a best picture nominee, will be available to stream exclusively this spring. (Comcast is the parent company of NBC News.)
A&E
The 40-minute best documentary feature nominee, “Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone,” is available to stream at A&E’s website if you are a TV subscriber.
PBS Video app and Amazon Prime Video
The documentary “For Sama” about a young mother’s life in war-torn Syria is available on the public broadcasters app, and can also be found on Amazon Prime.
VOD and online movie destinations Amazon, iTunes.
Some of the movies released this year, including “Joker,” “Harriet,” “Ad Astra,” “Judy,” "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood," “Rocketman” and “Pain and Glory” are available on home on-demand systems or online movie rental and purchase services such as Amazon and iTunes.
Old-fashioned theaters
AMC has an annual best picture showcase which returns this year (without Netflix movies since the two can’t come to terms on how long theaters should have the first run window). The showcase runs this weekend and the next.
On Saturday, AMC will screen “Ford vs Ferrari,” “Joker,” “Little Women” and on Feb. 8, “JoJo Rabbit,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “Parasite” and “1917.” AMC is also offering a viewing of collected Oscar animated shorts.
Cinemark, too, is celebrating Oscar week and has screenings of best picture nominees playing Feb. 3 to 9, according to the website, along with Oscar shorts nominees playing between Feb. 7 and 9.
The Regal theater chain is offering a week of Oscar best picture nominees beginning Jan. 31. Again, movie lovers won’t find Netflix movies here.
For cinema fans who run out of time but want to appear in the know, YouTube offers a 20-minute collection of best picture nominee trailers here, as does Apple iTunes.