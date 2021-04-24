Hollywood's marquee awards show is finally here. Here are all the nominees for the 93rd Academy Awards.
Best picture
- "Mank"
- "Judas and the Black Messiah"
- "The Father"
- "Nomadland"
- "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
- "Minari"
- "Sound of Metal"
- "Promising Young Woman"
Best director
- Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"
- Lee Isaac Chung, "Minari"
- Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland"
- David Fincher, "Mank"
- Thomas Vinterberg, "Another Round"
Best actor in a leading role
- Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"
- Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
- Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"
- Gary Oldman, "Mank"
- Steven Yeun, "Minari"
Best actress in a leading role
- Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
- Andra Day, "United States vs. Billie Holiday"
- Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman"
- Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"
- Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"
Best actor in a supporting role
- Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
- Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"
- Leslie Odom Jr., "One Night in Miami..."
- Paul Raci, "Sound of Metal"
- LaKeith Stanfield, "Judas and the Black Messiah"
Best actress in a supporting role
- Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
- Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy"
- Olivia Colman, "The Father"
- Amanda Seyfried, "Mank"
- Youn Yuh-Jung, "Minari"
Best original screenplay
- Will Berson and Shaka King, "Judas and the Black Messiah"
- Aaron Sorkin, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
- Lee Isaac Chung, "Minari"
- Darius Marder and Abraham Marder, "Sound of Metal"
- Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"
Best adapted screenplay
- Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman and Lee Kern, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
- Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller, "The Father"
- Kemp Powers, "One Night in Miami..."
- Ramin Bahrani, "The White Tiger"
- Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland"
Best cinematography
- "Judas and the Black Messiah"
- "Mank"
- "News of the World"
- "Nomadland"
- "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Best film editing
- "The Father"
- "Nomadland"
- "Promising Young Woman"
- "Sound of Metal"
- "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Best animated feature film
- "Onward"
- "Over the Moon"
- "A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon"
- "Soul"
- "Wolfwalkers"
Best animated short film
- "Burrow"
- "Genius Loci"
- "If Anything Happens I Love You"
- "Opera"
- "Yes-People"
Best live-action short film
- "Feeling Through"
- "The Letter Room"
- "The Present"
- "Two Distant Strangers"
- "White Eye"
Best production design
- "The Father"
- "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
- "Mank"
- "News of the World"
- "Tenet"
Best costume design
- "Emma"
- "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
- "Mank"
- "Mulan"
- "Pinocchio"
Best documentary feature
- "Collective"
- "Crip Camp"
- "The Mole Agent"
- "My Octopus Teacher"
- "Time"
Best documentary short subject
- "Collette"
- "A Concerto is a Conversation"
- "Do Not Split"
- "Hunger Ward"
- "A Love Song for Latasha"
Best sound
- "Greyhound"
- "Mank"
- "News of the World"
- "Soul"
- "Sound of Metal"
Best visual effects
- "Love and Monsters"
- "The Midnight Sky"
- "Mulan"
- "The One and Only Ivan"
- "Tenet"
Best makeup and hairstyling
- "Emma"
- "Hillbilly Elegy"
- "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
- "Mank"
- "Pinocchio"
Best international feature film
- "Another Round"
- "Better Days"
- "Collective"
- "The Man Who Sold His Skin"
- "Quo Vadis, Aida"
Best original score
- "Da 5 Bloods"
- "Mank"
- "Minari"
- "News of the World"
- "Soul"
Best original song
- "Fight for You," from "Judas and the Black Messiah"
- "Hear My Voice," from "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
- "Husavik," from "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga"
- "Io Sì (Seen)," from "The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)"
- "Speak Now," from "One Night in Miami..."