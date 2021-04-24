Hollywood's marquee awards show is finally here. Here are all the nominees for the 93rd Academy Awards.

Best picture

"Mank"

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

"The Father"

"Nomadland"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

"Minari"

"Sound of Metal"

"Promising Young Woman"

Best director

Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"

Lee Isaac Chung, "Minari"

Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland"

David Fincher, "Mank"

Thomas Vinterberg, "Another Round"

Best actor in a leading role

Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"

Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"

Gary Oldman, "Mank"

Steven Yeun, "Minari"

Best actress in a leading role

Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Andra Day, "United States vs. Billie Holiday"

Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman"

Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"

Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"

Best actor in a supporting role

Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Leslie Odom Jr., "One Night in Miami..."

Paul Raci, "Sound of Metal"

LaKeith Stanfield, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Best actress in a supporting role

Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy"

Olivia Colman, "The Father"

Amanda Seyfried, "Mank"

Youn Yuh-Jung, "Minari"

Best original screenplay

Will Berson and Shaka King, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Aaron Sorkin, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Lee Isaac Chung, "Minari"

Darius Marder and Abraham Marder, "Sound of Metal"

Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"

Best adapted screenplay

Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman and Lee Kern, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller, "The Father"

Kemp Powers, "One Night in Miami..."

Ramin Bahrani, "The White Tiger"

Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland"

Best cinematography

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Mank"

"News of the World"

"Nomadland"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Best film editing

"The Father"

"Nomadland"

"Promising Young Woman"

"Sound of Metal"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Best animated feature film

"Onward"

"Over the Moon"

"A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon"

"Soul"

"Wolfwalkers"

Best animated short film

"Burrow"

"Genius Loci"

"If Anything Happens I Love You"

"Opera"

"Yes-People"

Best live-action short film

"Feeling Through"

"The Letter Room"

"The Present"

"Two Distant Strangers"

"White Eye"

Best production design

"The Father"

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

"Mank"

"News of the World"

"Tenet"

Best costume design

"Emma"

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

"Mank"

"Mulan"

"Pinocchio"

Best documentary feature

"Collective"

"Crip Camp"

"The Mole Agent"

"My Octopus Teacher"

"Time"

Best documentary short subject

"Collette"

"A Concerto is a Conversation"

"Do Not Split"

"Hunger Ward"

"A Love Song for Latasha"

Best sound

"Greyhound"

"Mank"

"News of the World"

"Soul"

"Sound of Metal"

Best visual effects

"Love and Monsters"

"The Midnight Sky"

"Mulan"

"The One and Only Ivan"

"Tenet"

Best makeup and hairstyling

"Emma"

"Hillbilly Elegy"

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

"Mank"

"Pinocchio"

Best international feature film

"Another Round"

"Better Days"

"Collective"

"The Man Who Sold His Skin"

"Quo Vadis, Aida"

Best original score

"Da 5 Bloods"

"Mank"

"Minari"

"News of the World"

"Soul"

Best original song