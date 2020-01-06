Here are all the winners going home with the golden trophy.
Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
- Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"
- Bill Hader, "Barry"
- Ben Platt, "The Politician"
- Paul Rudd, "Living With Yourself"
- WINNER: Ramy Youssef, "Ramy"
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Christopher Abbott, "Catch-22"
- Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Spy"
- WINNER: Russell Crowe, "The Loudest Voice"
- Jared Harris, "Chernobyl"
- Sam Rockwell, "Fosse/Verdon"
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Alan Arkin, "The Kominsky Method"
- Kieran Culkin, "Succession"
- Andrew Scott, "Fleabag"
- WINNER: Stellan Skarsgard, "Chernobyl"
- Henry Winkler, "Barry"
Best Television Series, Drama
- "Big Little Lies"
- "The Crown"
- "Killing Eve"
- "The Morning Show"
- WINNER: "Succession"
Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
- Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"
- Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
- Kirsten Dunst, "On Becoming a God in Central Florida"
- Natasha Lyonne, "Russian Doll"
- WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag"
Best Director, Motion Picture
- WINNER: Bong Joon-ho, "Parasite"
- Sam Mendes, "1917"
- Todd Phillips, "Joker"
- Martin Scorsese, "The Irishman"
- Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Kaitlyn Dever, "Unbelievable"
- Joey King, "The Act"
- Helen Mirren, "Catherine the Great"
- Merritt Wever, "Unbelievable"
- Michelle Williams, "Fosse/Verdon"
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
- "Barry"
- "Fleabag"
- "The Kominsky Method"
- "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
- "The Politician"
Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language
- "The Farewell"
- "Les Miserables"
- "Pain and Glory"
- "Parasite"
- "Portrait of a Lady on Fire"
Best Television, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- "Catch-22"
- "Chernobyl"
- "Fosse/Verdon"
- "The Loudest Voice"
- "Unbelievable"
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TV
- Patricia Arquette, "The Act"
- Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown"
- Toni Collette, "Unbelievable"
- Meryl Streep, "Big Little Lies"
- Emily Watson, "Chernobyl"
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
- Noah Baumbach, "Marriage Story"
- Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, "Parasite"
- Anthony McCarten, "The Two Popes"
- Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"
- Steven Zaillian, "The Irishman"
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
- Alexandre Desplat, "Little Women"
- Hildur Guðnadóttir, "Joker"
- Randy Newman, "Marriage Story"
- Thomas Newman, "1917"
- Daniel Pemberton, "Motherless Brooklyn"
Best Motion Picture, Animated
- "Frozen 2"
- "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"
- "The Lion King"
- "Missing Link"
- "Toy Story 4"
Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Drama
- Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"
- Olivia Colman, "The Crown"
- Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"
- Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"
- Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
- Daniel Craig, "Knives Out"
- Roman Griffin Davis, "Jojo Rabbit"
- Leonardo DiCaprio, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"
- Taron Egerton, "Rocketman"
- Eddie Murphy, "Dolemite is My Name"
Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Drama
- Brian Cox, "Succession"
- Kit Harington, "Game of Thrones"
- Rami Malek, "Mr. Robot"
- Tobias Menzies, "The Crown"
- Billy Porter, "Pose"
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Tom Hanks, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"
- Anthony Hopkins, "The Two Popes"
- Al Pacino, "The Irishman"
- Joe Pesci, "The Irishman"
- Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
- Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet"
- Scarlett Johansson, "Marriage Story"
- Saoirse Ronan, "Little Women"
- Charlize Theron, "Bombshell"
- Renee Zellweger, "Judy"
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
- Ana de Armas, "Knives Out"
- Awkwafina, "The Farewell"
- Cate Blanchett, "Where'd You Go, Bernadette"
- Beanie Feldstein, "Booksmart"
- Emma Thompson, "Late Night"
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Kathy Bates, "Richard Jewell"
- Annette Bening, "The Report"
- Laura Dern, "Marriage Story"
- Jennifer Lopez, "Hustlers"
- Margot Robbie, "Bombshell"
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
- "Beautiful Ghosts," from "Cats"
- "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," from "Rocketman"
- "Into the Unknown," from "Frozen 2"
- "Spirit," from "The Lion King"
- "Stand Up," from "Harriet"
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
- Christian Bale, "Ford v Ferrari"
- Antonio Banderas, "Pain and Glory"
- Adam Driver, "Marriage Story"
- Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker"
- Jonathan Pryce, "The Two Popes"
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
- "Dolemite is My Name"
- "Jojo Rabbit"
- "Knives Out"
- "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"
- "Rocketman"
Best Motion Picture Drama
- "1917"
- "The Irishman"
- "Joker"
- "Marriage Story"
- "The Two Popes"