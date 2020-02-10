Who won at the 2020 Oscars? Full list of winners

And the winner is...
Image: Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt accepts the award for Best Supporting Actor for "Once upon a Time...in Hollywood" during the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., on Feb. 9, 2020.Mark Ralston / AFP - Getty Images

By Lara Horwitz

Here are all the winners going home with the golden trophy.

Actor in a supporting role

  • Tom Hanks, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"
  • Anthony Hopkins, "The Two Popes"
  • Al Pacino, "The Irishman"
  • Joe Pesci, "The Irishman"
  • WINNER: Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"

Animated feature film

  • "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"
  • "I Lost My Body"
  • "Klaus"
  • "Missing Link"
  • WINNER: "Toy Story 4"

Animated short film

  • "Dcera (Daughter)"
  • WINNER: "Hair Love"
  • "Kitbull"
  • "Memorable"
  • "Sister"

Original screenplay

  • Rian Johnson, "Knives Out"
  • Noah Baumbach, "Marriage Story"
  • Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns, "1917"
  • Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"
  • WINNER: Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin-won, "Parasite"

Adapted screenplay

  • Steven Zaillian, "The Irishman"
  • WINNER: Taika Waititi, "Jojo Rabbit"
  • Todd Phillips and Scott Silver, "Joker"
  • Greta Gerwig, "Little Women"
  • Anthony McCarten, "The Two Popes"

Live action short film

  • "Brotherhood"
  • "Nefta Football Club"
  • WINNER: "The Neighbors' Window"
  • "Saria"
  • "A Sister"

Production design

  • "The Irishman"
  • "Jojo Rabbit"
  • "1917"
  • WINNER: "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"
  • "Parasite"

Costume design

  • "The Irishman"
  • "Jojo Rabbit"
  • "Joker"
  • WINNER: "Little Women"
  • "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"

Documentary feature

  • WINNER: "American Factory"
  • "The Cave"
  • "The Edge of Democracy"
  • "For Sama"
  • "Honeyland"

Documentary short subject

  • "In the Absence"
  • WINNER: "Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone (If You're a Girl)"
  • "Life Overtakes Me"
  • "St. Louis Superman"
  • "Walk, Run, Cha-Cha"

Actress in a supporting role

  • Kathy Bates, "Richard Jewell"
  • WINNER: Laura Dern, "Marriage Story"
  • Scarlett Johansson, "Jojo Rabbit"
  • Florence Pugh, "Little Women"
  • Margot Robbie, "Bombshell"

Makeup and hairstyling

  • "Bombshell"
  • "Joker"
  • "Judy"
  • "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil"
  • "1917"

Sound editing

  • Ford v Ferrari"
  • "Joker"
  • "1917"
  • "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"
  • "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"

Sound mixing

  • "Ad Astra"
  • "Ford v Ferrari"
  • "Joker"
  • "1917"
  • "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"

Best International Feature Film

  • "Corpus Christi"
  • "Honeyland"
  • "Les Miserables"
  • "Pain and Glory"
  • "Parasite"

Visual effects

  • "Avengers: Endgame"
  • "The Irishman"
  • "The Lion King"
  • "1917"
  • "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"

Film editing

  • "Ford v Ferrari"
  • "The Irishman"
  • "Jojo Rabbit"
  • "Joker"
  • "Parasite"

Cinematography

  • "The Irishman"
  • "Joker"
  • "The Lighthouse"
  • "1917"
  • "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"

Original score

  • "Joker"
  • "Little Women"
  • "Marriage Story"
  • "1917"
  • "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"

Original song

  • "I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away," from "Toy Story 4"
  • "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," from "Rocketman"
  • "I'm Standing With You," from "Breakthrough"
  • "Into the Unknown," from "Frozen 2"
  • "Stand Up," from "Harriet"

Directing

  • Martin Scorsese, "The Irishman"
  • Todd Phillips, "Joker"
  • Sam Mendes, "1917"
  • Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"
  • Bong Joon-ho, "Parasite "

Actor in a leading role

  • Antonio Banderas, "Pain and Glory"
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"
  • Adam Driver, "Marriage Story"
  • Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker"
  • Jonathan Pryce, "The Two Popes"

Actress in a leading role

  • Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet"
  • Scarlett Johansson, "Marriage Story"
  • Saoirse Ronan, "Little Women"
  • Charlize Theron, "Bombshell"
  • Renee Zellweger, "Judy"

Best picture

  • "Ford v Ferrari"
  • "The Irishman"
  • "Jojo Rabbit"
  • "Joker"
  • "Little Women"
  • "Marriage Story"
  • "1917"
  • "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"
  • "Parasite"
