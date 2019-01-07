Breaking News Emails
It's another exciting year at the 76th Golden Globe Awards hosted by Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve," and Andy Samberg, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine." The annual celebration honors outstanding performances in Film and Television.
Here are all the winners going home with the golden trophy.
Best actor in a TV series - musical/comedy
- Sacha Baron Cohen, “Who Is America?”
- Jim Carrey, “Kidding”
- Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”
- Donald Glover, “Atlanta”
- Bill Hader, “Barry”
Best animated film
- "The Incredibles 2"
- "Isle of Dogs"
- "Mirai"
- "Ralph Breaks the Internet"
- "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"
Best actor in a TV series - drama
Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
Stephan James, “Homecoming”
Richard Madden, “Bodyguard”
Billy Porter, “Pose”
Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”
Best actress in a limited series or television movie
Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects”
Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora”
Connie Britton, “Dirty John”
Laura Dern, “The Tale”
Regina King, “Seven Seconds”
Best supporting actor in a motion picture - drama
Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”
Timothée Chalamet, “Beautiful Boy”
Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”
Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
Sam Rockwell, “Vice”
Best actress in a TV series - musical/comedy
Kristen Bell, “The Good Place”
Candice Bergen, “Murphy Brown”
Alison Brie, “Glow”
Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Debra Messing, “Will & Grace”
Best actress in a TV series - drama
Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”
Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”
Julia Roberts, “Homecoming”
Keri Russell, “The Americans”
Best TV series - drama
“The Americans”
“Bodyguard”
“Homecoming”
“Killing Eve”
“Pose”
Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV film
Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”
Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
Edgar Ramirez, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”
Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal”
Henry Winkler, “Barry”
Best original score
- Marco Beltrami, "A Quiet Place"
- Alexandre Desplat, "Isle of Dogs"
- Ludwig Göransson, "Black Panther"
- Justin Hurwitz, "First Man"
- Marc Shaiman, "Marry Poppins Returns"
Best original song
- "Requiem For A Private War," Annie Lennox, "A Private War"
- "Revelation,"Troye Sivan, Jónsi, "Boy Erased"
- "Shallow," Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Antonio Rossomando, Andrew wyatt, "A Star is Born"
- "All The Stars," Kendrick Lamar, SZA, "Black Panther"
- "Girl in the Movies," Dolly Parton, Linda Perry, "Dumplin'"
Best actor - comedy/musical
Christian Bale, “Vice”
Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Mary Poppins Returns”
Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”
Robert Redford, “The Old Man & the Gun”
John C. Reilly, “Stan & Ollie”
Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or TV film
Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Patricia Clarkson, “Sharp Objects”
Penelope Cruz, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”
Thandie Newton, “Westworld”
Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Best supporting actress in a motion picture
Amy Adams, “Vice”
Claire Foy, “First Man”
Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”
Emma Stone, “The Favourite”
Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”
Best screenplay
- Adam McKay, "Vice"
- Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, "Green book"
- Alfonso Cuarón, "Roma"
- Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara, "The Favourite"
- Barry Jenkins, "If Beale Street Could Talk"
Best foreign film
- "Shoplifters," Japan, Hirokazu
- "Capernaum," Lebanon, Nadine Labaki
- "Girl," Belgium, Lukas Dhont
- "Never Look Away," Germany, Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck
- "Roma," Mexico, Alfonso Cuarón
Best actor in a miniseries or TV movie
Antonio Banderas, “Genius: Picasso”
Daniel Bruhl, “The Alienist”
Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”
Benedict Cumberbatch, “Patrick Melrose”
Hugh Grant, “A Very English Scandal”
Best TV series - comedy
“Barry,” HBO
“The Good Place,” NBC
“Kidding,” Showtime
“The Kominsky Method,” Netflix
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Amazon
Best film director
- Peter Farrelly, "Green Book"
- Spike Lee, "BlacKkKlansman"
- Adam McKay, "Vice"
- Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born"
- Alfonso Cuarón, "Roma"
Best miniseries or TV movie
“The Alienist,” TNT)
“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” FX
“Escape at Dannemora,” Showtime
“Sharp Objects,” HBO
“A Very English Scandal,” Amazon
Best actress in a film - comedy/musical
Emily Blunt, “Mary Poppins Returns”
Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”
Elsie Fisher, “Eighth Grade”
Charlize Theron, “Tully”
Constance Wu, “Crazy Rich Asians”
Best film - comedy/musical
"Crazy Rich Asians”
“The Favourite”
“Green Book”
“Mary Poppins Returns”
“Vice”
Best actor - drama
Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”
Willem Dafoe, “At Eternity’s Gate”
Lucas Hedges, “Boy Erased”
Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”
John David Washington, “BlacKkKlansman”
Best actress - drama
Glenn Close, “The Wife”
Lady Gaga, “A Star Is Born”
Nicole Kidman, “Destroyer”
Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
Rosamund Pike, “A Private War”
Best film - drama
"Black Panther”
“BlacKkKlansman”
“Bohemian Rhapsody”
“If Beale Street Could Talk”
“A Star Is Born”