Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Olivia Roos and Demi Douglas

It's another exciting year at the 76th Golden Globe Awards hosted by Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve," and Andy Samberg, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine." The annual celebration honors outstanding performances in Film and Television.

Here are all the winners going home with the golden trophy.

Best actor in a TV series - musical/comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, “Who Is America?”

Jim Carrey, “Kidding”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method” (WINNER)

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Best animated film

"The Incredibles 2"

"Isle of Dogs"

"Mirai"

"Ralph Breaks the Internet"

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" (WINNER)

Best actor in a TV series - drama

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Stephan James, “Homecoming”

Richard Madden, “Bodyguard” (WINNER)

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”

Best TV series - drama

“The Americans” (WINNER)

“Bodyguard”

“Homecoming”

“Killing Eve”

“Pose”

Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV film

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Edgar Ramirez, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal” (WINNER)

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Best actress in a limited series or television movie

Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects”

Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora” (WINNER)

Connie Britton, “Dirty John”

Laura Dern, “The Tale”

Regina King, “Seven Seconds”

Best original score

Marco Beltrami, "A Quiet Place"

Alexandre Desplat, "Isle of Dogs"

Ludwig Göransson, "Black Panther"

Justin Hurwitz, "First Man" (WINNER)

Marc Shaiman, "Marry Poppins Returns"

Best original song

"Requiem For A Private War," Annie Lennox, "A Private War"

"Revelation,"Troye Sivan, Jónsi, "Boy Erased"

"Shallow," Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Antonio Rossomando, Andrew wyatt, "A Star is Born" (WINNER)

"All The Stars," Kendrick Lamar, SZA, "Black Panther"

"Girl in the Movies," Dolly Parton, Linda Perry, "Dumplin'"

Best supporting actress in a motion picture

Amy Adams, “Vice”

Claire Foy, “First Man”

Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk” (WINNER)

Emma Stone, “The Favourite”

Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”

Best actress in a TV series - drama

Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve” (WINNER)

Julia Roberts, “Homecoming”

Keri Russell, “The Americans”

Best supporting actor in a motion picture - drama

Mahershala Ali, “Green Book” (WINNER)

Timothée Chalamet, “Beautiful Boy”

Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”

Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Sam Rockwell, “Vice”

Best screenplay

Adam McKay, "Vice"

Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, "Green book" (WINNER)

Alfonso Cuarón, "Roma"

Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara, "The Favourite"

Barry Jenkins, "If Beale Street Could Talk"

Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or TV film

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Patricia Clarkson, “Sharp Objects” (WINNER)

Penelope Cruz, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Thandie Newton, “Westworld”

Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Best actor - comedy/musical

Christian Bale, “Vice” (WINNER)

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Mary Poppins Returns”

Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”

Robert Redford, “The Old Man & the Gun”

John C. Reilly, “Stan & Ollie”

Best foreign film

"Shoplifters," Japan, Hirokazu

"Capernaum," Lebanon, Nadine Labaki

"Girl," Belgium, Lukas Dhont

"Never Look Away," Germany, Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck

"Roma," Mexico, Alfonso Cuarón (WINNER)

Best actor in a miniseries or TV movie

Antonio Banderas, “Genius: Picasso”

Daniel Bruhl, “The Alienist”

Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (WINNER)

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Patrick Melrose”

Hugh Grant, “A Very English Scandal”

Best actress in a TV series - musical/comedy

Kristen Bell, “The Good Place”

Candice Bergen, “Murphy Brown”

Alison Brie, “Glow”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Debra Messing, “Will & Grace”

Best TV series - comedy

“Barry,” HBO

“The Good Place,” NBC

“Kidding,” Showtime

“The Kominsky Method,” Netflix

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Amazon

Best film director

Peter Farrelly, "Green Book"

Spike Lee, "BlacKkKlansman"

Adam McKay, "Vice"

Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born"

Alfonso Cuarón, "Roma"

Best miniseries or TV movie

“The Alienist,” TNT)

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” FX

“Escape at Dannemora,” Showtime

“Sharp Objects,” HBO

“A Very English Scandal,” Amazon

Best actress in a film - comedy/musical

Emily Blunt, “Mary Poppins Returns”

Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”

Elsie Fisher, “Eighth Grade”

Charlize Theron, “Tully”

Constance Wu, “Crazy Rich Asians”

Best film - comedy/musical

"Crazy Rich Asians”

“The Favourite”

“Green Book”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

“Vice”

Best actor - drama

Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”

Willem Dafoe, “At Eternity’s Gate”

Lucas Hedges, “Boy Erased”

Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

John David Washington, “BlacKkKlansman”

Best actress - drama

Glenn Close, “The Wife”

Lady Gaga, “A Star Is Born”

Nicole Kidman, “Destroyer”

Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Rosamund Pike, “A Private War”

Best film - drama