Who won at the Golden Globes? A list of all the winners

Best Actress, Limited Series or Television Movie: Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"

Best Supporting Actor, Motion Picture: Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Best Actress, Television Series, Comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Best Actress, Television Series, Drama: Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid’s Tale"

Best Actor, Television Series, Drama: Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Best Television Series, Drama: "The Handmaid’s Tale"

Best Supporting Actor, Television Series: Alexander Skarsgard, "Big Little Lies"

Best Original Score: Alexandre Desplat, "The Shape of Water"

Best Original Song: "This Is Me," "The Greatest Showman"

Best Actor, Motion Picture, Comedy: James Franco, "The Disaster Artist"

Best Supporting Actress, Television Series: Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies"

Best Animated Feature: "Coco"

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture: Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"

Best Director: Martin McDonagh, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Best Foreign Language Film: In the Fade

Best Actor, Limited-Series or TV Movie: Ewan McGregor, "Fargo"