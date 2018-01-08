Who won at the Golden Globes? A list of all the winners

This post is being updated
Best Actress, Limited Series or Television Movie: Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"
Best Supporting Actor, Motion Picture: Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Best Actress, Television Series, Comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Best Actress, Television Series, Drama: Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid’s Tale"
Best Actor, Television Series, Drama: Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"
Best Television Series, Drama: "The Handmaid’s Tale"
Best Supporting Actor, Television Series: Alexander Skarsgard, "Big Little Lies"
Best Original Score: Alexandre Desplat, "The Shape of Water"
Best Original Song: "This Is Me," "The Greatest Showman"
Best Actor, Motion Picture, Comedy: James Franco, "The Disaster Artist"
Best Supporting Actress, Television Series: Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies"
Best Animated Feature: "Coco"
Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture: Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"
Best Director: Martin McDonagh, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Best Foreign Language Film: In the Fade
Best Actor, Limited-Series or TV Movie: Ewan McGregor, "Fargo"