The 'Barbie' movie ushers bimbo feminism and hyperfemininity into the mainstream

Reviewers praised “Barbie” for having more depth than some might expect for a summer film. Common Sense Media said the film “promotes the idea that feminism is inclusive of all women — and that being a woman is complicated and sometimes messy.” Reviewer Ty Burr wrote that the crowd of mostly young women who were in attendance at the screening seemed to identify with the film “as if the movie were seeing them as much as they were seeing it.”

The movie marks the mainstream arrival of ideologies that have long bubbled up on social media. On TikTok, many women are in the midst of a “bimbo” renaissance, in which the hyperfeminine is embraced. As “Barbie” debuts, the movie appears to fit perfectly into that cultural moment with its feminist tones, toy fantasy world and plethora of pink products.

The history of Barbie

Barbie might seem like an unlikely vessel for a feminist message.

Throughout her 64-year history, Barbie has been both lauded and criticized for her representation of womanhood.

Barbara Millicent Roberts, better known as Barbie, first debuted in 1959 at the American Toy Fair in New York City, as an 11-inch blond with a rosy pout, according to History.com. She was created by Ruth Handler, co-founder of Mattel, after Handler watched her daughter play with paper dolls.

Barbie has had every job imaginable, from doctor to model to ballerina. Part of the appeal of the doll was the various outfits and occupations offered by Mattel. Since her debut, Barbie has had more than 250 jobs, including as an astronaut landing on the moon four years before Neil Armstrong.

Since her inception, Barbie has been shrouded in duality. She is seen as the idealized woman created to mold girls in the shape of the male gaze. Barbie’s proportions have often been criticized for being unrealistic, with long legs and a petite waist. One study found that if Barbie were a real person with her proportions, she’d have to walk on all fours. Another study, published in 2016 in the journal Body Image, analyzed the responses of 112 girls between 6 and 8 years old on Long Island who played with dolls of different body shapes, and found that more girls who played with thin dolls like Barbie experienced discrepancies between their actual versus ideal body sizes.