Beyoncé announces 'Act II' following Super Bowl ad

Beyoncé announced a new album and dropped two singles on Sunday moments after she hinted that new music was coming during a Super Bowl ad for Verizon.

"Act II" will be released on March 29, Beyoncé announced in a teaser video about the album posted to her Instagram account.

She released two new singles, "Texas Holdem" and "16 Carriages," on Tidal. She is expected to drop the singles on other streaming services after the Super Bowl.

Her fans — known collectively as the Bey Hive — have been waiting for a follow-up to her Grammy-winning 2022 album, "Renaissance." "Renaissance" was promoted as "Act I" of a three-part project.

But Beyoncé had not given any indication of when fans should expect the second part — until now.

"Renaissance" was a house- and disco-inspired album, but it appears the second album will lean more country. In an Instagram post, Beyoncé shared a snippet of music with various references to the card game Texas hold 'em.

The singer is from Houston and frequently pays homage to her hometown in her music. She also previously experimented with country music in the song "Daddy Lessons" off her 2016 album, "Lemonade."

Beyoncé concluded her "Renaissance World Tour" in October. The film for the tour was released in theaters in December.

Representatives for Parkwood Entertainment, Beyoncé's label, which she founded, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.