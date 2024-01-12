Catherine and Austin McBroom of 'The ACE Family' announce their divorce

Catherine and Austin McBroom, the parents behind the YouTube vlog channel "The ACE Family," announced their divorce Thursday in separate social media posts.

In their statements, the two both wrote that they have "mutually agreed" to the split and will work together to continue parenting their three young children: Elle, Alaia and Steel.

The couple did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Having amassed more than 18 million subscribers since they began their YouTube journey in 2016, the McBrooms are known largely for their viral family vlogs, challenges and pranks. In recent years, they have also been embroiled in numerous legal controversies.

The last video on their channel was uploaded seven months ago, after they claimed that 2022 would be their last year on YouTube.

Catherine McBroom wrote in her Instagram statement that their "paths as a couple have shifted and has created challenges that are irreconcilable."

“As heartbreaking as this is, I also feel liberated,” she wrote. “I have spent the past few years prioritizing my children and honoring my commitment to my family; all the while I seemed to be losing myself and my own personal happiness.”

In his Instagram post, Austin McBroom shared a photo of himself and Catherine, calling the divorce the “hardest decision of my life.”

“We created one of the greatest stories, almost a decade together, so many memories, so many accomplishments but every book comes to end,” he wrote. “And now we will be writing a new book as separate authors.”

Some fans said they were saddened in comments. Others speculated about the reason for the split, including allegations of infidelity (which Austin McBroom has denied).

In her post, Catherine McBroom said Austin McBroom would always remain her “bestfriend.”

Both thanked their fans for their support throughout the years, writing also that their children will be their top priority.

“Separations are difficult and most times messy,” Austin McBroom wrote, “but you will see how we push through these difficult times as a unit and keep influencing with love and positivity.”