The New York City Police Department is investigating a woman's claim that actor Cuba Gooding Jr. inappropriately touched her at a rooftop bar, multiple law enforcement sources said Monday.
The woman filed a police report saying she was at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge near Times Square on Sunday night when, she alleged, Gooding Jr. touched her breasts, law enforcement sources said.
The NYPD's Special Victims Division is investigating the alleged incident, and was in the process of obtaining video from the bar and anywhere else that would help the investigation.
Officials said Monday that no charges had been filed, and that police were not actively seeking anyone for arrest.
Gooding Jr.'s former agency, ICM, said it no longer represents the actor. NBC News and NBC New York are working to find a current representative.