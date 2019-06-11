Breaking News Emails

By Tom Winter, Jonathan Dienst and Elisha Fieldstadt

The New York City Police Department is investigating a woman's claim that actor Cuba Gooding Jr. inappropriately touched her at a rooftop bar, multiple law enforcement sources said Monday.

The woman filed a police report saying she was at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge near Times Square on Sunday night when, she alleged, Gooding Jr. touched her breasts, law enforcement sources said.

The NYPD's Special Victims Division is investigating the alleged incident, and was in the process of obtaining video from the bar and anywhere else that would help the investigation.

Officials said Monday that no charges had been filed, and that police were not actively seeking anyone for arrest.

Gooding Jr.'s former agency, ICM, said it no longer represents the actor. NBC News and NBC New York are working to find a current representative.

Tom Winter

Tom Winter is a producer and reporter for the NBC News Investigative Unit based in New York, covering crime, courts, terrorism, and financial fraud on the East Coast.

Jonathan Dienst

Jonathan Dienst is a reporter for WNBC-TV in New York, leading its investigative reporting team and covering justice and law enforcement issues.

Elisha Fieldstadt

Elisha Fieldstadt is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.