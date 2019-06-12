Breaking News Emails
Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.SUBSCRIBE
By Elisha Fieldstadt
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. plans to turn himself into the New York City Police Department's sex crimes unit on Thursday after a woman accused him of groping her at a Manhattan bar, his representative said.
The woman told police that she was at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge near Times Square on Sunday night when, she alleged, Gooding Jr. touched her breasts, law enforcement sources said.
On Monday, the NYPD's Special Victims Division was investigating the alleged incident and obtaining video from the bar and anywhere else that would help the investigation.